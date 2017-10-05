GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Iraqi Territorial Integrity Must be Preserved, Saudi King tells Vladimir Putin

Saudi Arabia's King Salman also said the international community must take responsibility for what is happening to the Muslim Rohingya community in Myanmar.

Reuters

Updated:October 5, 2017, 6:24 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend a welcoming ceremony ahead of their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Moscow: Saudi Arabia's King Salman said at the start of talks in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the territorial integrity of Iraq must be preserved.

In opening remarks broadcast on Russian television, the king said a political solution to the conflict in Syria must be found that keeps that country in one piece.

He also said the international community must take responsibility for what is happening to the Muslim Rohingya community in Myanmar.
