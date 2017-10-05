Iraqi Territorial Integrity Must be Preserved, Saudi King tells Vladimir Putin
Saudi Arabia's King Salman also said the international community must take responsibility for what is happening to the Muslim Rohingya community in Myanmar.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman attend a welcoming ceremony ahead of their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Moscow: Saudi Arabia's King Salman said at the start of talks in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the territorial integrity of Iraq must be preserved.
In opening remarks broadcast on Russian television, the king said a political solution to the conflict in Syria must be found that keeps that country in one piece.
He also said the international community must take responsibility for what is happening to the Muslim Rohingya community in Myanmar.
In opening remarks broadcast on Russian television, the king said a political solution to the conflict in Syria must be found that keeps that country in one piece.
He also said the international community must take responsibility for what is happening to the Muslim Rohingya community in Myanmar.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni Chills With His Dog as Kohli Warms Up for T20I Series
- Audi A5 Sportback and S5 First Drive Review: The Business Meet in a Polo Shirt
- Ittefaq Trailer: Sidharth-Sonakshi Starrer Looks Like an Edgy Thriller
- Malaika Set Pulses Racing in a White Gaurav Gupta Gown at a Recent Event; See Pic
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer