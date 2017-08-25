GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IS Counterattack Kills 34 Syria Regime Forces in Raqa Province

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the jihadist group had recaptured large swathes of territory from government forces in the fighting on Thursday.

AFP

Updated:August 25, 2017, 12:28 PM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Beirut: At least 34 Syrian soldiers and allied fighters have been killed in an Islamic State counterattack in the east of Raqa province, rolling back regime gains there, a monitor said Friday.

