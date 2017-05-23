DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Manchester Arena Attack
Armed police officers stand next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
CAIRO: Islamic State claimed responsibility for Monday's deadly attack at the Manchester Arena and said it was carried out with an explosive device planted at the concert, according to a statement the group posted on Telegram.
"One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester," the statement said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Islamic State supporters celebrated the attack on social media. More than 50 people were wounded in the attack.
Twitter accounts affiliated to Islamic State have used hashtags referring to the blast to post celebratory messages, with some users encouraging similar attacks elsewhere.
Some messages described the attack as an act of revenge in response to air strikes in Iraq and Syria.
