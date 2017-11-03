GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IS Claims Responsibility for New York Truck Attack Without Giving Evidence: The Group's Newspaper

Islamic State said in its weekly issue of Al-Naba newspaper that "the attacker is one of the caliphate soldiers". It did not provide evidence to support its claim.

Reuters

Updated:November 3, 2017, 8:14 AM IST
Flowers placed by a bike path in honour of the victims of the Tuesday's attack are seen in New York, US. (Image: Reuters)
Cairo: Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a truck attack in New York City that killed eight people on Tuesday, the group's online publication said on Thursday.

