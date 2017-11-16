Italy's Berlusconi Wins Alimony Case; Ex-wife Told to Pay Back Millions

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi won an appeal against paying his ex-wife alimony on Thursday, as a court told Veronica Lario to repay cheques totalling some 60 million euros ($70 million).The Milan court decided in favour of the 81-year-old billionaire, who had insisted Lario was wealthy enough to support herself with her portfolio of 16 million euros, family jewels and publishing house, Italian media reported.The four-time premier had been paying the mother of three of his children 1.4 million euros in alimony as part of a divorce settlement. The payments date back to 2014.The couple's relationship soured as multiple reports emerged of the media magnate's alleged penchant for partying with young women and hosting "bunga bunga" erotic parties at his Milan villa.Lario filed for divorce in May 2009, after revelations that Berlusconi had attended the 18th birthday celebrations of Neapolitan model Noemi, describing him as "a dragon to whom young virgins offer themselves".She also questioned his mental health and said she could not stay with a man "who frequents minors".In 2011, the former prime minister was also accused of paying 17-year-old exotic dancer Karima El-Mahroug -- known as "Ruby the Heart Stealer" -- for sex.After being convicted in 2013, Berlusconi was cleared of all charges in 2015.But Berlusconi, who has hopes of being king-maker in the Italy's general election in May, is on trial accused of witness tampering and pay-offs over the alleged orgies.He is accused of paying more than 10 million euros between 2011 and 2015, in cash, gifts, cars and housing to guests at his residence to testify in his favour in the so-called "Ruby" affair.