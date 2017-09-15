Japan Can 'Never Tolerate' North Korea's 'Provocative' Acts: Shinzo Abe
Prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and said Japan can never tolerate that North Korea trampled on the international community's resolve toward peace that has been shown in UN resolutions.
File photo of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo: Reuters)
Tokyo: Prime minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that Japan would "never tolerate" what he called North Korea's "dangerous provocative action that threatens world peace" following a missile launch over his country.
"We can never tolerate that North Korea trampled on the international community's strong, united resolve toward peace that has been shown in UN resolutions and went ahead again with this outrageous act," Abe told reporters.
Japan was jolted awake in the early hours by an alert saying North Korea had fired a missile over its northern island of Hokkaido, the second such launch in less than a month.
Abe called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and stressed: "Now is the time for the international community to be united."
"We can never tolerate that North Korea trampled on the international community's strong, united resolve toward peace that has been shown in UN resolutions and went ahead again with this outrageous act," Abe told reporters.
"If North Korea continues to walk down this path, it has no bright future. We must make North Korea understand this," he added.
Japan was jolted awake in the early hours by an alert saying North Korea had fired a missile over its northern island of Hokkaido, the second such launch in less than a month.
Abe called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and stressed: "Now is the time for the international community to be united."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 8 First Impressions Review: The iPhone 7 in an All Glass Body
- Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan's Wedding Date Has Been Finalised
- Video – 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Debuts at Frankfurt Motorshow
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut Goes Quirky, Classy And Chic During The Film's Promotion
- Deepa Malik Reminds CM Chouhan Of His Reward Promise on Social Media