Japan PM Says he Wants to Work with China to Resolve North Korea Crisis

Reuters

Updated: May 31, 2017, 12:46 PM IST
Japan PM Says he Wants to Work with China to Resolve North Korea Crisis
File photo of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Reuters)

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told China's top diplomat on Wednesday that he would like to work with China to try to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

"To resolve this problem peacefully, we would like to work with China, which has strong influence (over North Korea)," Abe said at the outset of a meeting with Yang Jiechi.

In return, Yang told Abe that he hoped all parties play a constructive role in resolving the issue.

