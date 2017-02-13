Japan, S.Korea, US seek UNSC Meeting over North Korea's Missile Test

Tokyo: Japan, South Korea and the US on Monday called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) following the launch of a mid-range missile carried out by North Korea on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Japan's Foreign Ministry confirmed to Efe news the request made by the Japanese administration in coordination with its two allies to hold a meeting of the UN executive body as soon as possible.

The launch of a missile carried out by the Pyongyang regime on Sunday is the first since last October and also becomes the first military provocation of the Kim Jong-un regime since Donald Trump took charge as the US President.

The Pukguksong-2, a medium long-range ballistic missile, was test fired on Sunday under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, KCNA.

South Korea and the US confirmed the launch Sunday.

A US official told CNN the missile travelled 500 km before landing in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, and that it was launched from North Pyongan province