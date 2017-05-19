Joe Lieberman a Front-runner For FBI Job, Says Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that onetime Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman is the favourite to become the next head of the FBI, after the shock dismissal of James Comey.

Asked whether the 75-year-old was a frontrunner, Trump responded "yes" -- confirming Lieberman's surprise candidacy.

Lieberman, a former independent senator from Connecticut, ran on a ticket with Democrat Al Gore in 2000, but they were defeated by George W. Bush and Dick Cheney.

In 2008, Lieberman endorsed Republican John McCain.

The choice of a new FBI director will be closely scrutinised with the administration thrown into turmoil by a succession of stunning allegations against Trump, most damagingly that he may have obstructed justice by asking Comey to drop a probe into one of his top advisors.