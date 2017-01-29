Judge Halts Trump's Muslim Immigration Order; Allows Travelers to Land in US

NEW YORK: A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York issued an emergency stay on Saturday that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas.

The American Civil Liberties Union estimates the stay will affect 100 to 200 people detained at U.S. airports or in transit, but government lawyers could not confirm that number.

The ruling by Judge Ann Donnelly of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York came during a hearing called after President Donald Trump issued an executive order blocking people from seven Muslim-majority from entering the United States and putting a temporary halt to refugee admissions.

On January 28, Trump has signed an executive order that will limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim-majority countries and he separately said he wanted the United States to give priority to Syrian Christians fleeing the civil war there.

Trump had promised the measures, called "extreme vetting," during last year's election campaign, saying they would prevent militants from entering the United States from abroad. But civil rights groups have condemned the order as harmful and discriminatory.

Republican Representative Michael McCaul, the House Homeland Security Committee chairman, had said that Trump's order would include a 30-day suspension of visa applications from seven countries designated as "high-threat areas" and a suspension of the refugee program.

The move was immediately condemned by Democrats, civil rights groups and aid groups such as Oxfam and others, even before full details emerged.