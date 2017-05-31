Kabul Blast Live: 50 Killed or Wounded, Indian Embassy Staff Safe

Event Highlights
A powerful blast has rocked Kabul's high-security diplomatic area where the Indian embassy is located but all staffers at the Indian mission were said to be safe. Reports said the massive explosion close to the German embassy wounded or killed at least 60 people.
Stay tuned for live updates:
#WATCH Visuals from the blast site in Kabul, Indian embassy staff safe. AP reports 50 people have been killed or wounded #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/a6rC71DKea— ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017
A powerful blast today rocked Kabul's high-security diplomatic area where the Indian embassy is located but all staffers at the Indian mission were said to be safe. Reports said the massive blast smashed windows of the buildings nearby and a huge plume of smoke could be seen spiralling over the high-security area. Official sources at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said that all staff at the Indian embassy were safe. But some damage to the windows of the embassy building has been reported, they added. It was not immediately clear what was the target of the blast, the latest attack to hit the Afghan capital.
