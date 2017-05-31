News18 APP
Kabul Blast Live: 50 Killed or Wounded, Indian Embassy Staff Safe

News18.com | May 31, 2017, 11:06 AM IST
Event Highlights

A powerful blast has rocked Kabul's high-security diplomatic area where the Indian embassy is located but all staffers at the Indian mission were said to be safe. Reports said the massive explosion close to the German embassy wounded or killed at least 60 people.

May 31, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

CNN-News18 sources say the Haqqani network could possibly be behind this attack, but confirmation will come only after investigations


May 31, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

Wazir Akbar Khan hospital confirms 2 killed and 90 wounded. No details as yet from other hospitals, says TOLOnews


May 31, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

"Massive VBIED (Vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) not too far from our Embassy," said Indian ambassador in Kabul, Manpreet Vohra


May 31, 2017 10:52 am (IST)

"By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive Kabul blast," tweets Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj



May 31, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

May 31, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

May 31, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

At least 50 people killed or wounded in the powerful blast that rocked Kabul's high-security diplomatic area where the Indian embassy is located: Interior Ministry. 


May 31, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

A powerful blast today rocked Kabul's high-security diplomatic area where the Indian embassy is located but all staffers at the Indian mission were said to be safe. Reports said the massive blast smashed windows of the buildings nearby and a huge plume of smoke could be seen spiralling over the high-security area. Official sources at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said that all staff at the Indian embassy were safe. But some damage to the windows of the embassy building has been reported, they added. It was not immediately clear what was the target of the blast, the latest attack to hit the Afghan capital.


