Kazuo Ishiguro, Japanese-born British Author, Wins Nobel Literature Prize

Kazuo Ishiguro, a British novelist of Japanese origin, has won this year's Nobel prize in Literature for uncovering "the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world," the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.Ishiguro winning the 9 million crown ($1.1 million) prize marks a return to a more conventional interpretation of literature after last year's prize went to American songwriter Bob Dylan.His first reaction to the BBC was: It's a magnificent honour, mainly because it means that I'm in the footsteps of the greatest authors that have lived, so that's a terrific commendation."The Academy hailed Ishiguro's ability to reveal "the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world ... in novels of great emotional force" that touch on memory, time and self-delusion."What I'm interested in is not the actual fact that my characters have done things they later regret. I'm interested in how they come to terms with it," told the New York Times after "The Remains of the Day" was published.Ishiguro has also waded into politics, calling a rise in hostility towards immigrants after the British voted to leave the European Union as "a fight over the very soul of Britain"."Never has there been a better opportunity, at least not since the 1930s, of pushing ... xenophobia into neo-Nazi racism," he wrote in the Financial Times last year, urging "a sharply divided, bewildered, anxious, leaderless nation" to unite around its "essentially decent heart".Ishiguro's latest novel, "The Buried Giant", in which an elderly couple go on a road trip through an Arthurian England populated by ogres and dragons, "explores ... how memory relates to oblivion, history to the present, and fantasy to reality", the Academy said.Ishiguro takes his place beside Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Doris Lessing and Ernest Hemingway as winner of the world's most prestigious literary award.Ishiguro, who was born in Nagasaki in 1954, became a British citizen in 1982 and now lives in London.The prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will.(with agency inputs)