Kill Iranian Military Leader Qassem Suleimani, US Had Told Israel

The United States of America had given a green signal to Israel to assassinate Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. A report by Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida said, quoting a source, that there was an Israeli-American agreement on Soleimani whom they considered a threat to the interests of both countries in the region.This development comes three years after the US quashed Israel’s attempt at killing Soleimani, the report said. According to the report, Israel was ‘on the verge’ of killing Soleimani but the US government alerted Iran’s leadership. Post that, there is said to have been a discord between Israeli and American intelligence agencies.Who Is Qassem Soleimani?Considered as the single most powerful man in all of Middle East, Soleimani is the commander of Army of Guardians of the Islamic Revolution. It is widely believed that Soleimani had helped Syrian government during the latter’s civil war. In interviews in the Iranian press, Soleimani has called himself ‘the smallest soldier’ and is yet said to be a commanding figure in Iran.The revelation comes just 3 days after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said that they had Soleimani’s support when it came to resolving the Palestinian issue. Soleimani, before that, had also said that Iran had an upper hand and that Tehran was a source of stability in the region and not a state of crisis. In November last year, Soleimani’s advisor was killed. In its annual report on terrorism, the US, in 2017, accused Soleimani’s Quds Force of playing a ‘destabilizing role in the military conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.’