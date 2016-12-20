Killer Berlin Truck Driver's Pakistan Link Exposed

New Delhi: German media on Tuesday said suspect in Berlin Christmas market attack was 23-year-old from Pakistan named as Naved B who arrived in Germany a year ago as an asylum seeker.

Naved was born in 1993 and he came to Germany across the Balkan Route. The asylum seeker was living inside hangar for immigrants at a Berlin airport since raided by commandos at 4 am and was already known to police because of petty crime.

Reports said, Naved allegedly used a hijacked 25-tonne lorry to murder 12 people and injure 48 more at a Berlin Christmas market. Berlin police are investigating leads that the truck had been stolen from a construction site in Poland.

The large Scania truck had left Poland for Berlin earlier in the day but that contact with the driver was lost at around 4pm local time (3pm GMT) and the firm believed the lorry may have been hijacked.

Berlin police have taken the truck for a forensic examination and the driver of the truck has also been arrested.

