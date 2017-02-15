Kim Jong-Un Brother Murder Case: Malaysia Looking For 2 Women

New Delhi: A Malaysian official has said that police is looking for two women in connection with the assassination of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un's half brother.

Kim Jong-Nam was assassinated at Kuala Lumpur airport on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, M. Nazri, Malaysia's tourism minister, said, "Our police are looking for two women who sprayed some liquid on him. They are still believed to be in Malaysia. We will get to the bottom of this."

Nam was murdered at the Kuala Lumpur airport as he was waiting to board a flight to Macau. According to reports, he was sprayed with a poisonous substance. Some reports also said that a woman had put a bag on his head which led to his death.

Nazri confirmed that the women had come from North Korea. He said, "We feel they have come from abroad. They are Koreans. The Malaysian police are coordinating with the Interpol also.”

When asked whether the North Korean government was behind this assassination the minister said, "We can't say, nothing is ruled out."

He also said the Malaysian government was extremely upset that such a crime happened in their country and they will spare no efforts to find the killers.