Kremlin Says 'Too Early' to Speak of Thaw in Russia-US Ties
Russian MSTA-S self-propelled howitzers are seen in front of the Middle Arsenal Tower and the Kremlin wall during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in central Moscow on April 27, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin)
Moscow: The Kremlin said Thursday it was too early to speak of a thaw in ties with Washington, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met US President Donald Trump.
"It's too early to draw this conclusion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
But he added: "Of course the fact that a dialogue is taking place is very positive."
Wednesday's meeting came as Trump was embroiled in a political firestorm over the investigations into allegations his US presidential election campaign had colluded with Russia.
Lavrov met both Trump and US counterpart Rex Tillerson in Washington, saying the US president was seeking "mutually beneficial" and "pragmatic" relations with Moscow.
Tillerson also travelled to Moscow last month for talks with Lavrov.
Tillerson, who also had a closed-door meeting with Putin during his visit, deplored the "low level of trust" between the two powers, whose relations have sunk to a post-Cold War low over the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.
"The world's two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship," the US secretary of state said.
In a shock move on Tuesday, Trump sacked FBI chief James Comey, the man overseeing federal investigations into suspected Kremlin interference in the 2016 US vote.
