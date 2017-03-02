Kremlin Says Unaware of US Attorney General's Meetings with Russian Envoy

Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday he was unaware that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions had met Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but said such meetings were routine.

Peskov was speaking after the Washington Post reported that Sessions had failed to disclose two meetings with Kislyak.

"I don't know the details of any meetings," said Peskov. "(But) the ambassador's job is to hold as many meetings as possible."

ALSO READ: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Spoke to Russia Envoy in 2016: Justice Dept

Peskov said talk of possible Russian involvement in the US presidential campaign, something Moscow categorically denies, was an internal matter for the United States.

But he said it served to create an atmosphere in which the idea of repairing US-Russia ties was harder to sell.

ALSO READ: United States, Russia Studying New Ways to Stop War in Syria: John Kerry