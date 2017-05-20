DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case to be Taken to Logical Conclusion as Per Law: Pak
File photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Islamabad: Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav's case would be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with Pakistan's law and constitution, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said on Wednesday.
Addressing the passing out parade of Frontier Corps, Khan said certain elements are on the payroll of "our enemies" and receiving funds from them to stoke anarchy and unrest in the country.
"The case of Jadhav will be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with the country's law and constitution," he said.
His comments came after International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed Jadhav's execution and also endorsed Indian request for consular access to him.
The Pakistan government has come under a lot of criticism for its "mishandling" of the case at ICJ. Khan claimed Jadhav's arrest prevented more acts of terror which his network had planned.
He said Jadhav has confessed his role in terrorism across the country and "there is no confusion about this."
"Jadhav has been sentenced according to the constitution of Pakistan because he was arrested in the country and was involved in anti-state activities," the minister said.
He rejected the impression that Pakistan had agreed on the ICJ jurisdiction which would hamper Jadhav's execution.
Khan also said that relations with Afghanistan should improve but Islamabad will not accept the Afghan leadership to speak the language of "our enemy."
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Thanks 'Buddy' Brother Ajit for Role in Career
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna Met At Cannes 2017 And The Result Is Iconic!
- Volkswagen Ameo Diesel Automatic Review
- Fly with AirAsia and Avail the Lowest Airfare to Travel Across India
- IPL 2017: Harbhajan Applauds Karn After Qualifier Heroics