Lahore Blast: 40 Afghans Arrested, Probe Team Formed

Lahore: Authorities in Pakistan have formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Monday's suicide blast in Lahore that killed more than a dozen people. The police also arrested at least 43 suspects, mostly Afghan nationals, media reported on Wednesday.

"The JIT is comprised of officials from the CID, ISI, IB and police. The team will review statements of the injured and eyewitnesses and examine CCTV footages," Pakistan Today reported.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan police conducted search operations and arrested 43 people including Afghan nationals on Tuesday.

"The officers conducted raids in various areas in a search operation for the Lahore blast suspect's accomplice and detained 40 Afghanis," the report said.

Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police has also shifted the van of a private news channel to the police station for further investigation.

The forensic official said that various parts of the human body were recovered from the blast spot however, it is difficult to identify the terrorist from them, it said.

The blast which killed at least 13 people, including six police officers -- occurred on the busy Mall Road and apparently targeted the police.

A Taliban faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar had claimed responsibility for the attack.