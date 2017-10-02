Las Vegas Shooting: Trump Offers Condolences; UK Foreign Secy Pledges Support to US
US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the White House said on Monday.
Washington: US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the White House said on Monday, and Trump offered condolences to victims.
"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting," Trump said in a Twitter post. Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the White House was monitoring the situation closely and offered full support to state and local officials.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he was horrified by an attack at a music festival in Las Vegas that left at least 50 people dead, and said the country stood ready to help however it could.
"I am horrified by the awful attack at a music festival in Las Vegas this morning," he said in a statement. "The United Kingdom stands with the American people against this indiscriminate violence. My thoughts are with all those caught up in it."
"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is in contact with Las Vegas authorities to establish whether any British people were caught up in the attack and we are ready to help however we can."
My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017
