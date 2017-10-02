GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Las Vegas Shooting: Trump Offers Condolences; UK Foreign Secy Pledges Support to US

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the White House said on Monday.

Reuters

Updated:October 2, 2017, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Las Vegas Shooting: Trump Offers Condolences; UK Foreign Secy Pledges Support to US
File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the White House said on Monday, and Trump offered condolences to victims.

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting," Trump said in a Twitter post. Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the White House was monitoring the situation closely and offered full support to state and local officials.




British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he was horrified by an attack at a music festival in Las Vegas that left at least 50 people dead, and said the country stood ready to help however it could.

"I am horrified by the awful attack at a music festival in Las Vegas this morning," he said in a statement. "The United Kingdom stands with the American people against this indiscriminate violence. My thoughts are with all those caught up in it."

"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is in contact with Las Vegas authorities to establish whether any British people were caught up in the attack and we are ready to help however we can."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES