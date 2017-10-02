GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Las Vegas Strip Shooting LIVE: 2 Killed, 24 Injured; Suspect Down, Say Police

News18.com | October 2, 2017, 1:44 PM IST
Event Highlights

At least two people were killed and more than 20 people sustained injuries in a shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The Las Vegas Police Department says that one suspect is down, and it doesn't believe there are any more shooters.

Eyewitnesses recount that the shooter opened fire at least thrice to maximise the damage on a 30,000-strong crowd.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 2, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

Southern California police department says off-duty officer shot during Las Vegasconcert attack.

 
Oct 2, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 1:08 pm (IST)

The Las Vegas police department said on Twitter that it "doesn't believe there are any more shooters on the scene". 

Oct 2, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

CNN International reports that ambulances are still ferrying victims to the nearyby trauma centre from the crime scene on the Las Vegas Strip. 

Oct 2, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

Out of 24 people who sustained injuries, 12 are said to be critically injured. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

A social media video played by CNN International shows that the shooter opened fire at least thrice. The sound of multiple gunfire could be heard, while people stayed down to escape from shooting. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)

Another eyewitness recounts that she bundled as many as 6 wounded people into her car and drove them to the hospital.  She added that there were close to 30,000 people attending the music festival. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

An eye-witness said that the shooting was given effect from a high altitude, probably from a hotel floor. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

The Las Vegas police have confirmed that they have neutralised one suspect. Police will keep the country informed on all the developments from the Las Vegas Strip.   

Oct 2, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)

Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical after shooting at music festival, reports Associated Press.

Oct 2, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

Several videos shared by the attendees of the music festival, where a shooting has been reported from, show that the performance was about to get over when people heard gun-shots. When they tried running from the site to rescue themselves, chaos ensued.  

Oct 2, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

The Los Angeles Times reports that 2 people have lost their lives, and scores of others have sustained injuries after a shooter opened fire on people at a music festival on Las Vegas Strip. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

Local media reports suggest that there could be multiple victims of the shooting that occurred at the music festival just across the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

Local media report, according to CNN, report multiple victims of the shooting. It's yet to be confirmed. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department requests people not to livestream or share tactical positions of its officers on the scene. "This may put emergency responders in danger." 

Oct 2, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

Associated Press reports that the shooter opened fire on people at a music festival near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)

The Police department says that there could be more than one shooter, reports CNN International.  

Oct 2, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

Metro Police searching for active shooter near Mandalay Bay. Shooting happened at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night, reports 8 News NOW.

Oct 2, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip.  Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time, says Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

The Las Vegas Strip remains heavily crowded on weekends. Since it was a Sunday, there was a heavy footfall. The hunt for the active shooter is on, and police are trying to ensure that people are taken out of high-risk area first. 

Oct 2, 2017 11:58 am (IST)

It's around 11:30 in the night at Las Vegas where police report an active shooter. Hospital authorities say that multiple people with wounds have been brought to the hospital. 

CNN, citing sources in the police, says that one of the suspects has been found dead in one of the rooms, but these reports are yet to be confirmed.   

Oct 2, 2017 11:51 am (IST)

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information, reports Associated Press. 

Oct 2, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

