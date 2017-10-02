Las Vegas Strip Shooting LIVE: 2 Killed, 24 Injured; Suspect Down, Say Police

Event Highlights
Eyewitnesses recount that the shooter opened fire at least thrice to maximise the damage on a 30,000-strong crowd.
ABC's Matt Gutman spoke with an eyewitness after the deadly shooting at the Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. https://t.co/7ISfFqnVb8 pic.twitter.com/lr9EPwmqnJ— ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) October 2, 2017
"We have numerous victims right now. I don't have a number," Las Vegas police spokesman says after mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip.— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017
"It sounded like machine guns." Witness reacts after a shooting is reported on Las Vegas Strip. Live updates here: https://t.co/CGEUN29ZAY pic.twitter.com/Y1ySSshOlJ— CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017
Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
Some flights destined for @LASairport were diverted due to police incident. Please check with your air carrier if flying/picking up tonight.— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017
It's around 11:30 in the night at Las Vegas where police report an active shooter. Hospital authorities say that multiple people with wounds have been brought to the hospital.
CNN, citing sources in the police, says that one of the suspects has been found dead in one of the rooms, but these reports are yet to be confirmed.
Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information, reports Associated Press.
