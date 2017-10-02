Las Vegas Shooting LIVE: Death Toll Rises to 50, Over 200 Injured; Gunman Killed

More than 50 people were killed and 200 wounded when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, police said on Monday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in US history. The gunman, who was killed after armed police responded to the shooting, had been identified as a local man called Stephen Paddock, 64, said Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.
Oct 2, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)
The sheriff says they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.
Oct 2, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.
Oct 2, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)
Officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. Authorities say the man died. Police did not release the suspect's name but said he was a local resident.
Oct 2, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)
The police are also looking for a woman who was apparently accompanying the shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
Oct 2, 2017 2:28 pm (IST)
An eyewitness recounts that she initially thought it was the fireworks, but when they (gunshots) kept coming, she realised it was shooting.
Oct 2, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)
Las Vegas shooter was local man, companion sought: police
The Las Vegas police have confirmed that they have neutralised one suspect. Police will keep the country informed on all the developments from the Las Vegas Strip.
Oct 2, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)
Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical after shooting at music festival, reports Associated Press.
Oct 2, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Several videos shared by the attendees of the music festival, where a shooting has been reported from, show that the performance was about to get over when people heard gun-shots. When they tried running from the site to rescue themselves, chaos ensued.
Oct 2, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.