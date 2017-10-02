GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Las Vegas Shooting LIVE: Death Toll Rises to 50, Over 200 Injured; Gunman Killed

News18.com | October 2, 2017, 6:03 PM IST
Event Highlights

More than 50 people were killed and 200 wounded when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, police said on Monday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in US history. The gunman, who was killed after armed police responded to the shooting, had been identified as a local man called Stephen Paddock, 64, said Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 2, 2017 6:03 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 4:16 pm (IST)

Nevada sheriff says at least 50 people dead and at least 200 injured in Las Vegasconcert shooting. We have located the female person of interest in the deadly shooting at a Las Vegas outdoor concert, he says.  Nevada sheriff identifies Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock as the dead man suspected of opening fire on concert. 

Oct 2, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)

The sheriff says they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

Oct 2, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.

Oct 2, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)

Officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. Authorities say the man died. Police did not release the suspect's name but said he was a local resident.

Oct 2, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)

The police are also looking for a woman who was apparently accompanying the shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. 

Oct 2, 2017 2:28 pm (IST)

An eyewitness recounts that she initially thought it was the fireworks, but when they (gunshots) kept coming, she realised it was shooting.

Oct 2, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)

Las Vegas shooter was local man, companion sought: police

Oct 2, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)

Eyewitnesses say that the shooter sprayed the bullets from an elevated position, probably from the Mandalay Bay hotel, right across the street. 

Oct 2, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)

The police said that more than 100 people have sustained injuries in the shooting at the music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. At least 20 people were killed in the same shooting. 

Oct 2, 2017 2:11 pm (IST)

Las Vegas sheriff says more than 20 people dead and more than 100 people injured at concert attack.

Oct 2, 2017 2:11 pm (IST)

Nevada sheriff says off-duty officers attending Las Vegas country music festival have died.

 
Oct 2, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

Southern California police department says off-duty officer shot during Las Vegasconcert attack.

 
Oct 2, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 1:08 pm (IST)

The Las Vegas police department said on Twitter that it "doesn't believe there are any more shooters on the scene". 

Oct 2, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

CNN International reports that ambulances are still ferrying victims to the nearyby trauma centre from the crime scene on the Las Vegas Strip. 

Oct 2, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

Out of 24 people who sustained injuries, 12 are said to be critically injured. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

A social media video played by CNN International shows that the shooter opened fire at least thrice. The sound of multiple gunfire could be heard, while people stayed down to escape from shooting. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)

Another eyewitness recounts that she bundled as many as 6 wounded people into her car and drove them to the hospital.  She added that there were close to 30,000 people attending the music festival. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

An eye-witness said that the shooting was given effect from a high altitude, probably from a hotel floor. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

The Las Vegas police have confirmed that they have neutralised one suspect. Police will keep the country informed on all the developments from the Las Vegas Strip.   

Oct 2, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)

Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical after shooting at music festival, reports Associated Press.

Oct 2, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

Several videos shared by the attendees of the music festival, where a shooting has been reported from, show that the performance was about to get over when people heard gun-shots. When they tried running from the site to rescue themselves, chaos ensued.  

Oct 2, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Oct 2, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

The Los Angeles Times reports that 2 people have lost their lives, and scores of others have sustained injuries after a shooter opened fire on people at a music festival on Las Vegas Strip. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

Local media reports suggest that there could be multiple victims of the shooting that occurred at the music festival just across the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. 

Oct 2, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

Local media report, according to CNN, report multiple victims of the shooting. It's yet to be confirmed. 

