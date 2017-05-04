DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Lazy Millennials Now Attending Funerals Online
London: There is a growing trend of crematoriums offering live-streaming of funeral services in the UK with millennials more open to the idea of attending the last rites of loved ones 'online' than older people, according to a survey in the UK.
The figures suggest that the trend is growing rapidly. Data released last October suggested that just one in five crematoriums could offer the service.
However, growing demand means half of funeral directors and crematoria can now live-streaming services online, The Telegraph reported.
The new survey suggested that its popularity might be limited to younger people.
The trend, however, is dividing mourners, with almost 50 per cent saying they would rather not watch at all than tune in to an online broadcast of a loved-one's memorial.
A discreet video camera can be set up to film a funeral, which is then broadcast online on a password-protected site for the benefit of mourners who could not attend.
The practice has raised concerns that lazy mourners might use the technology as an excuse not to attend a funeral they would rather not go to.
More than half went so far as to say watching a funeral online would be "insensitive" or "morbid".
However, the online videos can be useful for older mourners who might find it difficult to attend, or for relatives who live abroad.
Some funeral directors will even offer family members a recording of the service on a DVD, the report said.
"But with so many people saying they have been forced to miss a funeral, live-streaming could be an option for those who would like to pay their last respects but aren't able to attend in person," Patel was quoted as saying.
"Many older people are not comfortable with this, but it is noticeable that younger people are much more open to paying their respects in a different way," she said.
