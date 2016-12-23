LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Libyan Plane Hijack Live: Flight taken to Malta With 118 People Onboard

News18.com | December 23, 2016, 5:39 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The two hijackers who have forced a Libyan passenger jet to land in Malta have said they will release all the 118 passengers if their demands are met, Maltese media reported, but there is no clarity yet on what are the demands of the duo who are being described as militants loyal to slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

“The hijackers claim they are in possession of a hand grenade. The airport and the plane are surrounded by cops,” a journalist from Times of Malta told CNN-News18, but he said there were no clarity yet on what the demands of the hijackers were.

There were unconfirmed reports that the Libyan transport minister is negotiating with the hijacker.

Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES

Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.