Life Convict Escapes on Truck From Chinese Prison

Beijing: A 27-year-old prisoner serving life sentence has escaped from a Chinese jail after stealing a truck and breaking through the separation net at the prison in southwest Yunnan Province.

Zhang Lincang, was sentenced to life imprisonment for transporting drugs, and started his sentence in January 2017 at the No.1 Prison in Yunnan.

"Zhang left the site where inmates were working yesterday night, stole a truck, broke through the separation net at the prison and fled," the provincial prison administration said. He abandoned the truck on a road two kilometres from the prison. Authorities have launched search operation to nab him.