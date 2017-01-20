LIVE NOW
Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Ceremony Underway, Prez-elect on Stage

News18.com | January 20, 2017, 10:33 PM IST
Event Highlights

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, taking power over a divided country after winning a savage campaign. Mike Pence was sworn in as the Vice-President.

Trump took oath before around 900,000 people outside the domed US Capitol, with US Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

India was represented at the ceremony by Ambassador Navtej Singh Sarna.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 20, 2017 10:34 pm (IST)

We will face challenges and hardhips but we will get the job done: Donald Trump 


Jan 20, 2017 10:33 pm (IST)

We are grateful to Obama and Michelle for being gracious throughout the transition phase: Donald Trump


Jan 20, 2017 10:33 pm (IST)

CNN Reports quoting two senior Trump transition officials: Donald Trump has written his inauguration address draft himself. Last month, Trump had told guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as well as presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, that he planned to write the speech himself


Jan 20, 2017 10:33 pm (IST)

President Donald Trump thanks all the former presidents and thanks the people of the world


Jan 20, 2017 10:30 pm (IST)

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States

 


Jan 20, 2017 10:30 pm (IST)

Big moment is here. Trump sworn in as President of the United States


The choir is the pride of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but some members didn’t want to sing for Trump. Mormons tend to vote Republican, but Trump alienated some of them: Laurie Goodstein, National Religion Correspondent, New York Times


Jan 20, 2017 10:29 pm (IST)

Trump sits next to his Vice President Mike Pence as he waits to be sworn in


Jan 20, 2017 10:28 pm (IST)

Mike Pence said he will take the oath on the Reagan family bible, which President Reagan used in his inaugurations. Pence said he would have it open to the passage in II Corinithians 7:14, which begins, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray…” : Laurie Goodstein
National Religion Correspondent, New York Times


Jan 20, 2017 10:25 pm (IST)

Justice Thomas swears in Mike Pence as Vice President 

Mike Pence is now officially Vice President


Trump may not be personally religious, but he succeeded in surrounding himself with pastors who prayed over him and turned out their flocks to vote for him: Laurie Goodstein, National Religion Correspondent, New York Times


Jan 20, 2017 10:21 pm (IST)

Sen. Schumer addresses the crowd, says we live in challenging times


Missouri State university choir singing at the inauguration 


Jan 20, 2017 10:09 pm (IST)

Missouri senator Roy Blunt, as chairman of the congressional inauguration committee, welcomes the crowd


Jan 20, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)

Donald Trump waves to the crowd and mouths “Thank you” 



Jan 20, 2017 10:05 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)

President elect Donald Trump takes stage


Jan 20, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)

Vice President elect Mike Pence arriving on platform 


Jan 20, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)

President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden arriving on platform 


Jan 20, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)

Melania Trump escorted to the inauguration stage


Jan 20, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)

The crowd at the inauguration is chanting USA! USA! USA!


Jan 20, 2017 9:49 pm (IST)

News18’s take on the Trump era that dawns on the White House today


Jan 20, 2017 9:46 pm (IST)

Crowds on the National Mall, where people without tickets can watch the inauguration, are growing steadily.


Jan 20, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)

Donald Trump and Barack Obama arrive at Capitol Hill for swearing-in ceremony


Jan 20, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)

Barack Obama and Donald Trump leave White House together as they make way to inauguration

Obama leaves White House for last time as president

 


Jan 20, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)

Michelle Obama and Melania Trump leave the White House for Donald Trump's Inauguration 


Jan 20, 2017 9:19 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 9:03 pm (IST)

Dignitaries arriving for Donald Trump's inauguration at Capitol Hill
 

Former Republican Vice Presidents Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle arrive to attend the ceremony.

1996 Republican Presidential nominee Bob Dole arrives in a wheelchair for the ceremony.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s last campaign manager and an incoming senior advisor also arrive for the ceremony.

 


Jan 20, 2017 8:55 pm (IST)

Former President George W Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush arrive for Trump’s swearing-in ceremony


Jan 20, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)

Moments ago when Obamas welcomed Donald and Melania Trump to the White House



Jan 20, 2017 8:20 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)

Obamas welcome Donald and Melania Trump to the White House. They will now proceed for a coffee and tea reception. They will then proceed to the Capitol Hill.


Jan 20, 2017 8:09 pm (IST)

Donald Trump leaves for White House along with his wife Melania for morning tea with outgoing President Barack Obama.


Jan 20, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)

Outgoing US President Barack Obama left the Oval Office for the last time, as he prepares for the inauguration of his successor Donald Trump



Jan 20, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)

Presidents Barack Obama tweets goodbye



Jan 20, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Dan Scavino, Donald Trump’s social media director tweeting from inside church



Jan 20, 2017 7:45 pm (IST)

Madonna on Donald Trump's inauguration: "We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation."


Jan 20, 2017 7:40 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

Members of President-elect Donald Trump's team are starting to arrive as Inauguration Day festivities get underway.


Jan 20, 2017 7:36 pm (IST)

After the service, they'll head to the White House to be greeted by President Barack Obama.


Jan 20, 2017 7:33 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 7:28 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 7:23 pm (IST)

Trumps arriving at St John’s Church:



Jan 20, 2017 7:18 pm (IST)

Donald Trump and his family are attending the church service at St John’s Church. Vice-president-elect Mike Pence is also present. 

Donald and Melania Trump greeted by the pastor at the door.


Jan 20, 2017 7:10 pm (IST)

Donald Trump kicks off Inauguration Day, leaves Blair House for church service 


Jan 20, 2017 7:08 pm (IST)

Protesters, too, were out early, some trying to block inaugural visitors from passing through security checkpoints, some wearing orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces (Picture: Reuters)


Jan 20, 2017 6:59 pm (IST)

Trump supporters started lining up at security checkpoints before dawn to take their places in the quadrennial rite of democracy.


Jan 20, 2017 6:56 pm (IST)

Trump supporters flocked to the nation's capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. (Picture: Reuters)


Jan 20, 2017 6:54 pm (IST)

Here’s a look at 10 of the key promises Donald Trump made for his first day as president:
 

—Introduce a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits.
 

—Freeze hiring for the federal government to reduce payrolls, although the military, public safety and public health agencies would be exempt.
 

—Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.
 

—Announce plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or withdraw from the deal.
 

—Formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
 

—Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.
 

—Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.
 

—Cancel US payments to U.N. climate change programs and redirect the money to US water and environmental infrastructure.
 

—Stop all federal funding to "sanctuary cities," places where local officials don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.
 

—Suspend immigration from regions associated with terrorism where vetting is difficult.


Jan 20, 2017 6:41 pm (IST)

An estimated 800,000 people are forecast to turn out at the foot of the Capitol and along the vast Mall to witness the culmination of Trump's unlikely bid for the White House. 


Jan 20, 2017 6:39 pm (IST)

Hours before his inauguration Friday, US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that his job of shaking up America's political and economic status quo is about to begin. 



Jan 20, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 6:26 pm (IST)

CNN brings you this itinerary of resident-elect Donald Trump's inauguration today in Washington.The timings are in Easter Time which is 10:30 hours behind Indian Standard Time. 

What to expect

8:30 a.m. ET: Trump will attend a church service with his family. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also join the soon-to-be first family along with Cabinet designees, other family members and friends.

 

9:30 a.m. ET: Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Pence and his family will also be in attendance.

 

10:30 a.m. ET: The President-elect and his family will travel to the US Capitol for the swearing in ceremony.

 

Around noon ET: Trump and Pence will be sworn in. Their families, the Obamas, members of Congress and the US Supreme Court justices will be among the attendees.

 

The ceremony concludes and President Trump and Vice-President Pence will bid farewell to the Obamas and the Bidens.


Jan 20, 2017 6:24 pm (IST)

The President Barack Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama will welcome President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump at the North Portico


Jan 20, 2017 6:12 pm (IST)

Outgoing President Barack Obama, meanwhile, is preparing to leave town with his family after the inauguration for a short vacation in Palm Springs, California. He will continue to live in Washington.


Jan 20, 2017 6:02 pm (IST)

Rain may play spoilsport. Joking about the possibility of a downpour, the President-elect said: “Might be a mess, but they're going to see that it's my real hair”


Jan 20, 2017 5:59 pm (IST)

Trump and the incoming vice president, Mike Pence, solemnly laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery before joining supporters for an evening concert at the Lincoln Memorial


Jan 20, 2017 5:59 pm (IST)

The three days of inaugural festivities had kicked off on Thursday. Trump left his Trump-branded jet in New York and flew to Washington in a government plane, saluting an Air Force officer as he descended the steps with his wife, Melania.


Jan 20, 2017 5:58 pm (IST)

Many protesters will be spilling into the streets of Washington when a "Women's March on Washington" is planned


Jan 20, 2017 5:58 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 5:57 pm (IST)

The ceremony is likely to be attended by 900,000 people, including protesters outside the US Capitol.


Jan 20, 2017 5:48 pm (IST)

Washington DC’s iconic Capitol Hill is decked up as Donald Trump prepares to take oath as the 45th President of the United States


