Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Ceremony Underway, Prez-elect on Stage

Jan 20, 2017 6:43 pm (IST)

Here’s a look at 10 of the key promises Donald Trump made for his first day as president:



—Introduce a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits.



—Freeze hiring for the federal government to reduce payrolls, although the military, public safety and public health agencies would be exempt.



—Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.



—Announce plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or withdraw from the deal.



—Formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.



—Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.



—Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.



—Cancel US payments to U.N. climate change programs and redirect the money to US water and environmental infrastructure.



—Stop all federal funding to "sanctuary cities," places where local officials don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.



—Suspend immigration from regions associated with terrorism where vetting is difficult.