Fire Rips Through Apartment Complex in New York City, Dozen Injured

At least a dozen people were injured after a major fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, early on Tuesday morning.Firemen said the blaze started at 5.30 am local time and soon spread to other floors in the apartment complex. More than three dozen firefighting units and 150 firefighters are battling the blaze.The bone chilling cold that has gripped New York in the past few days made the job of the firemen difficult. Many residents were forced to run out into the chilly morning without their shoes, jackets or caps as the fire spread quickly.The condition of one of those injured is stated to be life-threatening, while the rest are said to be out of danger. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.The blaze comes only four days after the deadliest residential fire in New York in at least 25 years swept through an apartment building in Bronx, killing 12 people. A three-year-old boy playing with stove burners had accidentally ignited that fire."It started from a young boy, three-and-a-half years old, playing with the burners on the stove. The fire got started, the mother was not aware of it -- she was alerted by the young man screaming," the fire commissioner had said.