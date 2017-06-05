London Attack: Man Who Held on to Pint of Beer Becomes Unlikely Hero

London: People in the UK have responded to the deadly London Bridge attack with sorrow and distinctly British humor, hailing a man pictured walking away from the mayhem holding a pint of beer as a tongue-in-cheek symbol of defiance.

Television footage of crowds running away from the attack that killed seven includes a man in a red top walking slowly with a mostly full beer in his hand.

A picture of the man was posted on Twitter by Howard Mannella, who tweeted : “People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn’t spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!”

The comment received tens of thousands of retweets. Some joked on social media about London’s notoriously high prices.

The hero London needs - the man who wouldn't let terrorism interrupt his pint pic.twitter.com/kgoXCE9IqH — Jack Hillcox (@JackHillcox) June 4, 2017

This man paid London prices for a pint. He was not going to let the #LondonAttacks stop him from enjoying it. We salute you 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cDgVnXFAT8 — Darren Hardie (@DarrenHardie) June 4, 2017

Life goals: to be as chill as the man walking with pint of beer amidst the london attack — Rayson Tan (@Rst95) June 4, 2017

He's following politicians advice not to let terror change the way we live. — gretel andersen (@gretel_andersen) June 4, 2017

Twitter user Andrew Brooks said in response to the photo: “Evacuate? Well, OK. But this beer cost £6 a pint. I’m taking it with me.”

Others mocked US newspaper headlines claiming London was “reeling” or “under siege.”

Actor-comedian Chris Addison encouraged people to tweet ways in which they were reeling. Responses included “Going to IKEA for meatballs and maybe a rug,” “'I’ve just had some cornflakes. Off to the pub in a bit” and “Currently watching ‘Sing’ on DVD, might mow the lawn later, going to the local Turkish restaurant for tea.”