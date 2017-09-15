GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

London Blast Live: Explosion on Train Being Investigated, Several Injured

News18.com | September 15, 2017, 1:56 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Authorities in London are investigating an explosion reported inside a London underground train which has left several passengers with facial burns. According to reports in the British media, a white container towards the rear of the train exploded and the underground tube has been evacuated.

There is still no word from authorities on the nature and cause of the explosion. Stay tuned for live updates:
Sep 15, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

A picture posted on social media appeared to show a bag that "exploded".

Sep 15, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)


Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled.

Sep 15, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)

"We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance," London police said on Twitter.

Sep 15, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)
Sep 15, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)

UK police investigate reports of blast on London underground train

Heavily armed police rushed to an incident at a London underground station on Friday with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a train. A Reuters witness could see six ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter at Parsons Green station in West London where the Metro newspaper reported that passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent stampede. Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled. A Reuters witness saw a woman being carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket.

Sep 15, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)


"Still unclear but very scary - extremely heavy armed police presence now #ParsonsGreen," tweets eyewitness after the London Tube explosion

Sep 15, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

An eyewitness shares a picture on twitter to after the explosion took place.

Sep 15, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

The Transport for London has said that the Tube service has been partially suspended between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.

Sep 15, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

A blast on a London underground train left some passengers with facial burns, London's Metro newspaper reported on its website. Police said they were aware of an incident at Parsons Green station in West London and that officers are in attendance. London Ambulance said paramedics were present. Police said they were aware of reports on social media and would release facts regarding the incident once they could be sure of their accuracy. Transport for London said on Twitter that there was no service between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.

  • 13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    174/6
    20.0 overs
    		 175/3
    19.5 overs
    World XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    197/5
    20.0 overs
    		 177/7
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    WI vs ENG
    123/10
    57.3 overs
    		 194/10
    52.5 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    170/7
    20.0 overs
    		 174/3
    19.2 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh
    BAN vs AUS
    305/10
    113.2 overs
    		 377/10
    119.5 overs
    Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES