London Blast Live: Explosion on Train Being Investigated, Several Injured

A picture posted on social media appeared to show a bag that "exploded".
Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ— Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017
A picture posted on social media appeared to show a bag that "exploded".
Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ— Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017
Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled.
Explosion on Tube train at Parsons Green District Line #London #ParsonsGreen #DistrictLine #LondonLive pic.twitter.com/PeT8KQBT3o— Faizz (@fzc77) September 15, 2017
"We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance," London police said on Twitter.
We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance. More info ASAP— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017
We have a number of resources on scene at #ParsonsGreen including @LAS_HART. More information will follow https://t.co/TciNtAa8dO pic.twitter.com/ZUWpHz7CTn— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) September 15, 2017
UK police investigate reports of blast on London underground train
Heavily armed police rushed to an incident at a London underground station on Friday with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a train. A Reuters witness could see six ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter at Parsons Green station in West London where the Metro newspaper reported that passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent stampede. Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled. A Reuters witness saw a woman being carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket.
"Still unclear but very scary - extremely heavy armed police presence now #ParsonsGreen," tweets eyewitness after the London Tube explosion
Still unclear but very scary - extremely heavy armed police presence now #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/WkodyNsfk0— Alex Littlefield (@A_Littlefield) September 15, 2017
An eyewitness shares a picture on twitter to after the explosion took place.
I'm safe - just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station - huge stamped, lots injured. Not sure why - fire/explosion mentioned. pic.twitter.com/zRvRPWOuzA— Emma (@EmmaStevie1) September 15, 2017
September 15, 2017
A blast on a London underground train left some passengers with facial burns, London's Metro newspaper reported on its website. Police said they were aware of an incident at Parsons Green station in West London and that officers are in attendance. London Ambulance said paramedics were present. Police said they were aware of reports on social media and would release facts regarding the incident once they could be sure of their accuracy. Transport for London said on Twitter that there was no service between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.
|13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
|PAK
|vs
|WXI
|174/6
20.0 overs
|175/3
19.5 overs
|12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
|PAK
|vs
|WXI
|197/5
20.0 overs
|177/7
20.0 overs
|07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
|WI
|vs
|ENG
|123/10
57.3 overs
|194/10
52.5 overs
|06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
|SL
|vs
|IND
|170/7
20.0 overs
|174/3
19.2 overs
|04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh
|BAN
|vs
|AUS
|305/10
113.2 overs
|377/10
119.5 overs