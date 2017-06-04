GET APP News18 APP
Trump Under Fire for 'Using' London Attacks to Promote Muslim Travel Ban

News18.com

Updated: June 4, 2017, 12:01 PM IST
US President Donald Trump first retweeted a Drudge Report item about the attacks, then provided his own message about the travel ban.

Washington: President Donald Trump faced strong criticism on Sunday for arguing in favour of his controversial travel ban hours after twin terror attacks in London.

One tweet read: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

At least six people were killed when a truck ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and weekend revellers stabbed at nearby Borough Market. Police said three suspects had been shot dead within eight minutes of the first call and that they wore fake suicide vests.

Trump began tweeting about the incidents an hour or so after initial news reports. First, he retweeted a Drudge Report item about the attacks, then provided his own message about the travel ban.

A few minutes later Trump tweeted a message of support for Londoners: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

The tweet prompted criticism from commentators and political observers who accused Trump of “opportunism at London’s expense”.

According to a report in The Guardian, Daniel Drezner, a politics professor at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, denounced the president as “a cheap hustler occupying an office that you don’t understand”.

John Horgan, a psychologist and terrorist expert at Georgia State University, called Trump the “Opportunist-in-Chief”.

Twitterati, too, were unforgiving in their criticism with many raking up his 'covfefe' tweet and the recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world. The administration argues that the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

Lower courts have blocked the Trump policy, citing various reasons including statements Trump made during the 2016 campaign. The legal fight pits the president's authority over immigration against what lower courts have said is a policy that purported to be about national security but was intended to target Muslims.

In response to the London attacks, the State Department issued a statement condemning them as "cowardly."

"The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

"Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom," she said.

First Published: June 4, 2017, 10:30 AM IST
