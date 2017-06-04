London Terror Attacks Live: Tories Suspend Election Campaign

Jun 4, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Celebrities react to London twin terror attacks

Singers Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, actors Mandy Moore and Debra Messing among others are sending their prayers to people of London after the two terror attacks killed six people and injured 30 others. The attacks that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market comes just days ahead of the general election on June 8.

Bette Midler shared, "More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless."

Elijah Wood exclaimed, "Oh, London. My heart is with you."

"Wishing for everyone's safety. Got mad love for people of London. Thank you, my dear family & friends, for your love and concern. #LondonBridge" added Rosie Perez.