London Terror Attacks Live: Twin Incidents 200km from India-Pakistan Match Venue

Terrorism has struck at the heart of London, say police after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. Police say multiple casualties have been reported but there was no official confirmation on the exact number.
Japan warns nationals in London after attacks
Japan has issued a travel advisory warning its nationals to avoid places of what it calls potential targets in London, including sightseeing spots, department stores, markets, concert venues and political rallies. The warning comes amid unfolding terrorist attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. The Foreign Ministry says Japanese visitors should "pay close attention to the surroundings, and leave quickly if any suspicious signs are seen."
US State Department condemns 'cowardly' attacks
The US State Department says that the "United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening."
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Saturday evening: "The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request." She said: "Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom." The agency's statement was similar in tone to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the evening: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! "
Australia Foreign Minister calls it a 'Shocking Situation'
Australia's foreign minister describes the incidents at London Bridge and London's Borough Market as a "shocking situation."
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says in a statement: "We stand ready to support the British government as it responds to these attacks and our thoughts are with those injured and their families."
The Australian Government is seeking to determine if any Australians are involved or affected in any way.
Ambulance service: Over 20 hurt in Bridge Attack
At least 20 patients were taken to London hospitals following the terror attack in the city centre, the British capital's ambulance service said Sunday. "We can confirm we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London following the incident at London Bridge," the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.
Trumps offers help as London grapples with violence incidents
President Donald Trump offered US help to Britain in response to reports of three violent incidents including a vehicle mowing down pedestrians on London Bridge "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. Trump has been briefed by his national security team on the London Bridge incident, his spokesman Sean Spicer wrote earlier on Twitter. Minutes before the tweet offering aid, without mentioning the London violence Trump wrote a tweet plugging his thwarted travel ban on people from six mainly Muslim countries.
Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the incidents at London Bridge and on Borough Market, describing them as "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners." The mayor issued a statement early on Sunday in which he urged the public to remain calm as the situation is still unfolding. He says that his thoughts are with everyone affected.
"This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night," Khan said. "I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."
Police have officially declared the hit-and-run and stabbing on and near London Bridge a "terrorist incident." Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man. Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away. The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.
Jeremy Corbyn, head of the Labour Party, says: "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services."
Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 3, 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May says an incident involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London "is being treated as a potential act of terrorism." May says it is a "fast-moving investigation" and her thoughts are with those caught up in the "dreadful events." Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby. They has also responded to an incident in another area of London, Vauxhaul.
London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians.
An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets. London Metropolitan Police have said only that they are dealing with an incident on the bridge, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that people should follow police on Twitter for updates. Another eyewitness tells Sky he heard a burst of gunfire during the incident.
A van ploughed into pedestrians and several people were stabbed in central London on Saturday, leaving at least 20 casualties in what police called a "terrorist" attack days before a general election. Armed police opened fire during two "terrorist incidents" at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, a popular nightspot teeming with bars on a warm summer evening. "We can confirm we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London," the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.
The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area. Police said multiple casualties were reported, and British media reported that more than one person had been killed in the rampage.
