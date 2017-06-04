London Terror Attacks Live: 6 Killed in Twin strikes, 3 Suspects Shot Dead

Event Highlights
At least six people have been killed and three suspects shot dead after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks. British authorities said the twin strikes were being treated as ‘terrorist incidents’.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Sanya Burgess, a digital news editor at the Sunday Times, posted images on Twitter which show police vehicles near Borough Market on Sunday morning.
So much respect to the men and women who came out to protect us and are still on the streets protecting us this morning pic.twitter.com/lUi8SDrffe— sanya burgess (@sanyaburgess) June 4, 2017
British Transport Police injured
British Transport Police office have issued a statement that one of their officers was injured as he was responding to the terrorist incident at London Bridge last night (Saturday 3 June 2017). The officer was on duty and one of the first on the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public. He received injuries to his head, face and leg, which, at this time, are believed to be serious but not life-threatening. He is currently being treated in a central London hospital and his family are with him while he receives treatment. At this stage, we are not aware of any other BTP officers being injured in the incident.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toot to Twitter after the Twin attack in London that killed 6 people and injured at least 30.
"Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation - Canadians in need of help please see below"
Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation - Canadians in need of help please see below: https://t.co/NVHwMlD2uu— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2017
Send pics, requests Police
UK Police requests people to send photos and videos
Any images or videos of #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket incidents can be shared with police here https://t.co/LOxDkDtC0E— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 4, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns the twin strike in London that killed six people and left atleast 30 injured.
Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2017
Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley addresses the media
At least 6 victims were killed in the London terror attack, a police official says. 3 attackers were also killed https://t.co/iHRHzgrVTf pic.twitter.com/5KhQtm9aKD— CNN (@CNN) June 4, 2017
#WATCH Panic as police entered a bar in London and asked everyone to 'get down immediately' #LondonAttacks (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/ySWY53I2e7— ANI (@ANI_news) June 4, 2017
Three Attackers were wearing fake suicide vests
The three assailants shot dead by police after stabbing several people in the Borough Market area of London were wearing fake suicide vests, police said Sunday. "The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," Britain's head of counter-terrorism Mark Rowley said.
Our latest statement on the #LondonBridge incident. We have taken 30 patients to five hospitals across London https://t.co/hCiKVCBrnb pic.twitter.com/B3PrRKoMUR— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 4, 2017
"These acts of violence were truly shocking and I condemn them in the strongest terms." Muslim Council issued a statement after the London terror attack where a van at high speed drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing on the street and in bars in the nearby Borough Market area.
"These acts of violence were truly shocking and I condemn them in the strongest terms." @MuslimCouncil @harakha statement #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/rNsqlL4Rjj— MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 4, 2017
Third attack in UK in as many months
This is the third terror attack in the UK in as many months. On 22nd May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's pop concert at Manchester Arena. The attacker, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, detonated a home-made bomb in the arena's foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by US singer Ariana Grande late in the evening.
On 22nd March, six people died, including the attacker, and at least 50 people were injured in an attack near the Houses of Parliament. Attacker Khalid Masood first drove his car at pedestrians on the pavement on Westminster Bridge before crashing into a perimeter fence. Masood, armed with a knife, then left the vehicle and ran towards Parliament, where he was shot dead by police.
The witness, who was doing a night photography class on London Bridge, where a van drove at high speed into pedestrians, said he saw the van veering on and off the pavement on the bridge. "It looked like he was aiming for groups of people. I froze because I didn't know what to do," Mark Roberts, a 53-year-old management consultant, told Reuters. "It was horrendous."
"I was thinking: Which way do I run to get away?" he said, adding that the van then veered onto the other side of the bridge before hitting a girl. "I immediately thought this was the Westminster attack all over again."
Casualty Bureau is now open on 0800 096 1233 & 020 7158 0197 #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket pic.twitter.com/bz3K4mhZ3w— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 4, 2017
Six dead and atleast 30 people were injured in the two "terrorist incidents" at the twin attack in London when a van at high speed drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revelers on the street and in bars in the nearby Borough Market area on Saturday night in what authorities described as a terrorist attack.
3 attackers shot dead, says UK Police
London Police said the three suspects have been shot dead after the attack on London Bridge and in Borough market. Police believe there were no more than three attackers in the London incident when a van at high speed drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revelers on the street and in bars in the nearby Borough Market area on Saturday night in what authorities described as a terrorist attack.
Londoners offer cups of tea to those affected by terror attacks https://t.co/RBF6JyP4sr pic.twitter.com/2mAdAjQs65— CNN (@CNN) June 4, 2017
The United States Embassy in London has issued an emergency message for American citizens
The US Embassy in London has issued an emergency message for American citizens who are there https://t.co/mmnLMlStMU pic.twitter.com/3wUpPdjx9P— CNN (@CNN) June 4, 2017
This is how the terrorist attacks in London unfolded, less than 2 weeks after the suicide bombing in Manchester https://t.co/oHegjgNKyi pic.twitter.com/6PlHWDbBTs— CNN (@CNN) June 4, 2017
Japan warns nationals in London after attacks
Japan has issued a travel advisory warning its nationals to avoid places of what it calls potential targets in London, including sightseeing spots, department stores, markets, concert venues and political rallies. The warning comes amid unfolding terrorist attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. The Foreign Ministry says Japanese visitors should "pay close attention to the surroundings, and leave quickly if any suspicious signs are seen."
US State Department condemns 'cowardly' attacks
The US State Department says that the "United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening."
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Saturday evening: "The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request." She said: "Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom." The agency's statement was similar in tone to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the evening: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! "
Australia Foreign Minister calls it a 'Shocking Situation'
Australia's foreign minister describes the incidents at London Bridge and London's Borough Market as a "shocking situation."
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says in a statement: "We stand ready to support the British government as it responds to these attacks and our thoughts are with those injured and their families."
The Australian Government is seeking to determine if any Australians are involved or affected in any way.
Ambulance service: Over 20 hurt in Bridge Attack
At least 20 patients were taken to London hospitals following the terror attack in the city centre, the British capital's ambulance service said Sunday. "We can confirm we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London following the incident at London Bridge," the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.
Trumps offers help as London grapples with violence incidents
President Donald Trump offered US help to Britain in response to reports of three violent incidents including a vehicle mowing down pedestrians on London Bridge "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. Trump has been briefed by his national security team on the London Bridge incident, his spokesman Sean Spicer wrote earlier on Twitter. Minutes before the tweet offering aid, without mentioning the London violence Trump wrote a tweet plugging his thwarted travel ban on people from six mainly Muslim countries.
Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the incidents at London Bridge and on Borough Market, describing them as "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners." The mayor issued a statement early on Sunday in which he urged the public to remain calm as the situation is still unfolding. He says that his thoughts are with everyone affected.
"This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night," Khan said. "I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."
Police have officially declared the hit-and-run and stabbing on and near London Bridge a "terrorist incident." Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man. Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away. The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.
Jeremy Corbyn, head of the Labour Party, says: "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services."
Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 3, 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May says an incident involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London "is being treated as a potential act of terrorism." May says it is a "fast-moving investigation" and her thoughts are with those caught up in the "dreadful events." Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby. They has also responded to an incident in another area of London, Vauxhaul.
London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians.
An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets. London Metropolitan Police have said only that they are dealing with an incident on the bridge, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that people should follow police on Twitter for updates. Another eyewitness tells Sky he heard a burst of gunfire during the incident.
A van ploughed into pedestrians and several people were stabbed in central London on Saturday, leaving at least 20 casualties in what police called a "terrorist" attack days before a general election. Armed police opened fire during two "terrorist incidents" at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, a popular nightspot teeming with bars on a warm summer evening. "We can confirm we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London," the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.
The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area. Police said multiple casualties were reported, and British media reported that more than one person had been killed in the rampage.
