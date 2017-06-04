GET APP News18 APP
London Terror Attacks Live: 6 Killed in Twin strikes, 3 Suspects Shot Dead

News18.com | June 4, 2017, 9:26 AM IST
Event Highlights

At least six people have been killed and three suspects shot dead after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks. British authorities said the twin strikes were being treated as ‘terrorist incidents’.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jun 4, 2017 10:26 am (IST)

Sanya Burgess, a digital news editor at the Sunday Times, posted images on Twitter which show police vehicles near Borough Market on Sunday morning. 



Jun 4, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

British Transport Police injured

British Transport Police office have issued a statement that one of their officers was injured as he was responding to the terrorist incident at London Bridge last night (Saturday 3 June 2017). The officer was on duty and one of the first on the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public. He received injuries to his head, face and leg, which, at this time, are believed to be serious but not life-threatening. He is currently being treated in a central London hospital and his family are with him while he receives treatment. At this stage, we are not aware of any other BTP officers being injured in the incident.


Jun 4, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toot to Twitter after the Twin attack in London that killed 6 people and injured at least 30.

"Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation - Canadians in need of help please see below"



Jun 4, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

The distance between the London Bridge and Borough Market. 


Jun 4, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

Send pics, requests Police 

UK Police requests people to send photos and videos

 


Jun 4, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns the twin strike in London that killed six people and left atleast 30 injured.



Jun 4, 2017 9:26 am (IST)

 

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley addresses the media

 



Jun 4, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

 

Jun 4, 2017 9:01 am (IST)

 

Jun 4, 2017 9:00 am (IST)



Jun 4, 2017 8:59 am (IST)

Three Attackers were wearing fake suicide vests

The three assailants shot dead by police after stabbing several people in the Borough Market area of London were wearing fake suicide vests, police said Sunday. "The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," Britain's head of counter-terrorism Mark Rowley said.


Jun 4, 2017 8:54 am (IST)

Jun 4, 2017 8:53 am (IST)

"These acts of violence were truly shocking and I condemn them in the strongest terms." Muslim Council issued a statement after the London terror attack where a van at high speed drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing on the street and in bars in the nearby Borough Market area. 



Jun 4, 2017 8:47 am (IST)

Third attack in UK in as many months

This is the third terror attack in the UK in as many months. On 22nd May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's pop concert at Manchester Arena. The attacker, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, detonated a home-made bomb in the arena's foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by US singer Ariana Grande late in the evening.

On 22nd March, six people died, including the attacker, and at least 50 people were injured in an attack near the Houses of Parliament. Attacker Khalid Masood first drove his car at pedestrians on the pavement on Westminster Bridge before crashing into a perimeter fence. Masood, armed with a knife, then left the vehicle and ran towards Parliament, where he was shot dead by police.


Jun 4, 2017 8:43 am (IST)


The witness, who was doing a night photography class on London Bridge, where a van drove at high speed into pedestrians, said he saw the van veering on and off the pavement on the bridge. "It looked like he was aiming for groups of people. I froze because I didn't know what to do," Mark Roberts, a 53-year-old management consultant, told Reuters. "It was horrendous."

"I was thinking: Which way do I run to get away?" he said, adding that the van then veered onto the other side of the bridge before hitting a girl. "I immediately thought this was the Westminster attack all over again."


Jun 4, 2017 8:39 am (IST)



Jun 4, 2017 8:32 am (IST)

Six dead and atleast 30 people were injured in the two "terrorist incidents" at the twin attack in London when a van at high speed drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revelers on the street and in bars in the nearby Borough Market area on Saturday night in what authorities described as a terrorist attack.


Jun 4, 2017 8:31 am (IST)

 3 attackers shot dead, says UK Police 

London Police said the three suspects have been shot dead after the attack on London Bridge and in Borough market. Police believe there were no more than three attackers in the London incident when a van at high speed drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revelers on the street and in bars in the nearby Borough Market area on Saturday night in what authorities described as a terrorist attack.

 

 


Jun 4, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

Donald Trump calls UK Prime Minister Theresa May, offers condolences over the 'brutal terror attacks' in London.


Jun 4, 2017 8:19 am (IST)

Jun 4, 2017 8:18 am (IST)

 

Hours ahead of the big India-Pakistan clash in Birmingham, terror strikes London again when a van moves into pedestrians on London Bridge & stabbing reported at a nearby market. The distance between London-Birmingham is 208 Kilometre.


Jun 4, 2017 8:04 am (IST)

 

The United States Embassy in London has issued an emergency message for American citizens 



Jun 4, 2017 8:03 am (IST)



Jun 4, 2017 8:00 am (IST)

 

Japan warns nationals in London after attacks 

Japan has issued a travel advisory warning its nationals to avoid places of what it calls potential targets in London, including sightseeing spots, department stores, markets, concert venues and political rallies. The warning comes amid unfolding terrorist attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. The Foreign Ministry says Japanese visitors should "pay close attention to the surroundings, and leave quickly if any suspicious signs are seen."


Jun 4, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

The two terror strikes in London comes two weeks after the suicide bombing at Arina Grande's pop concert in Manchester Arena that killed 22 people. 


Jun 4, 2017 7:32 am (IST)

US State Department condemns 'cowardly' attacks 

The US State Department says that the "United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening."

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Saturday evening: "The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request." She said: "Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom." The agency's statement was similar in tone to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the evening: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! "


Jun 4, 2017 7:30 am (IST)

Australia Foreign Minister calls it a 'Shocking Situation'
 

Australia's foreign minister describes the incidents at London Bridge and London's Borough Market as a "shocking situation."

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says in a statement: "We stand ready to support the British government as it responds to these attacks and our thoughts are with those injured and their families."

The Australian Government is seeking to determine if any Australians are involved or affected in any way.


Jun 4, 2017 7:27 am (IST)

 Ambulance service: Over 20 hurt in Bridge Attack 

At least 20 patients were taken to London hospitals following the terror attack in the city centre, the British capital's ambulance service said Sunday. "We can confirm we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London following the incident at London Bridge," the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.

 


Jun 4, 2017 7:24 am (IST)

Phaldip Singh, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and youth activist, tweeted that Gurudwaras were open to provide food and shelter for those affected by the attacks.


Jun 4, 2017 7:23 am (IST)
 

Trumps offers help as London grapples with violence incidents

President Donald Trump offered US help to Britain in response to reports of three violent incidents including a vehicle mowing down pedestrians on London Bridge "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. Trump has been briefed by his national security team on the London Bridge incident, his spokesman Sean Spicer wrote earlier on Twitter. Minutes before the tweet offering aid, without mentioning the London violence Trump wrote a tweet plugging his thwarted travel ban on people from six mainly Muslim countries.

 

 



Jun 4, 2017 7:14 am (IST)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the incidents at London Bridge and on Borough Market, describing them as "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners." The mayor issued a statement early on Sunday in which he urged the public to remain calm as the situation is still unfolding. He says that his thoughts are with everyone affected.

"This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night," Khan said. "I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."


Jun 4, 2017 7:13 am (IST)

Police have officially declared the hit-and-run and stabbing on and near London Bridge a "terrorist incident." Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man. Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away. The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.


Jun 4, 2017 7:09 am (IST)

Jeremy Corbyn, head of the Labour Party, says: "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services."



Jun 4, 2017 7:05 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the hospitals in London are on lockdown to keep patients safe


Jun 4, 2017 7:05 am (IST)


British Prime Minister Theresa May says an incident involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London "is being treated as a potential act of terrorism." May says it is a "fast-moving investigation" and her thoughts are with those caught up in the "dreadful events." Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby. They has also responded to an incident in another area of London, Vauxhaul. 


Jun 4, 2017 7:02 am (IST)

London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians.

An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets. London Metropolitan Police have said only that they are dealing with an incident on the bridge, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that people should follow police on Twitter for updates. Another eyewitness tells Sky he heard a burst of gunfire during the incident.


Jun 4, 2017 6:59 am (IST)

A van ploughed into pedestrians and several people were stabbed in central London on Saturday, leaving at least 20 casualties in what police called a "terrorist" attack days before a general election. Armed police opened fire during two "terrorist incidents" at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, a popular nightspot teeming with bars on a warm summer evening. "We can confirm we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London," the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.

The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area. Police said multiple casualties were reported, and British media reported that more than one person had been killed in the rampage.

 


