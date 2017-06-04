London Terror Attacks Live: 6 Killed in Twin strikes, 3 Suspects Shot Dead

Jun 4, 2017 8:47 am (IST)

Third attack in UK in as many months

This is the third terror attack in the UK in as many months. On 22nd May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's pop concert at Manchester Arena. The attacker, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, detonated a home-made bomb in the arena's foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by US singer Ariana Grande late in the evening.

On 22nd March, six people died, including the attacker, and at least 50 people were injured in an attack near the Houses of Parliament. Attacker Khalid Masood first drove his car at pedestrians on the pavement on Westminster Bridge before crashing into a perimeter fence. Masood, armed with a knife, then left the vehicle and ran towards Parliament, where he was shot dead by police.