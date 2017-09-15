London Train Blast Live: Donald Trump Says Another Attack by 'Loser Terrorist'

Sep 15, 2017 6:01 pm (IST)

Associated Press reports:

President Donald Trump called Friday for a "tougher and more specific" U.S. travel ban after a homemade bomb exploded on a Londontrain.

In several tweets, Trump called the explosion another attack "by a loser terrorist" and suggested London police missed an opportunity to prevent it. He added that his travel ban targeting six mostly Muslim nations should be "far larger, tougher and more specific - but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"