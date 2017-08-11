GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
London Tube Station Evacuated Amid Reports of Smoke

London Fire Brigade said crews were investigating "smoke issuing at platform level" at Oxford Circus station.

Associated Press

Updated:August 11, 2017, 3:48 PM IST
Members of the London Fire Brigade stand outside Oxford Circus tube station in London, Britain on August 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Serena Chaudhry)
London: One of the busiest stations on London's subway system was evacuated on Friday morning after a train carriage filled with smoke.

London Fire Brigade said crews were investigating "smoke issuing at platform level" at Oxford Circus station.

Passenger Tom Singer tweeted a photograph of smoke filling a carriage of a Bakerloo Line train at the station. Another photo posted by Joe Bunting showed passengers in a smoky subway car covering their mouths and noses.

British Transport Police said its officers were on the scene but the cause "is not currently being treated as suspicious."

Passengers say staff ordered everyone to leave just before 9 am (0800GMT) today. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
