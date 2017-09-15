GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
London Underground Train Blast Live: Device Used in Parsons Green Station‬ Explosion Didn't Fully Detonate, Says Report

News18.com | September 15, 2017, 4:20 PM IST
Event Highlights

An explosion on a London underground train at Parson Green station is being treated as an incident of “terrorism”, say police. The explosion, which left several passengers with facial burns, occurred when a white container towards the rear of the train “went off”.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Sep 15, 2017 4:20 pm (IST)

Police say 18 people injured in London subway explosion largely suffered flash burns.

Sep 15, 2017 4:16 pm (IST)

The police have requested the people not to be alarmed by any rumors but to stay alert. The commissioner of the Met police department urged people to share any information that they may have about the perpetrators of this attack. This investigation is also being aided by the UK intelligence agency, MI5, the police said.

Sep 15, 2017 4:15 pm (IST)

Assistant commissioner Mark Rowley says a suspected Improvised Explosive Device, or IED is thought to be responsible for the blast, reports The Guradian. 

Sep 15, 2017 4:06 pm (IST)

The London Ambulance Service says 18 people have been taken to hospitals after a fire at a subway station that police are calling a terrorist attack.

The ambulance service says none of the injuries is thought to be serious or life-threatening.

(Associated Press reports) 

Sep 15, 2017 3:51 pm (IST)

The device used during an incident at a London metro station did not fully detonate, Sky News reported, citing unnamed sources. 

Sep 15, 2017 3:45 pm (IST)

Uber, taxi aggregator, have waived all fees after an explosion at Parsons Green. Uber tweeted to inform customers that they would be refunding all journeys from the affected area

Sep 15, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)

Witness says flames reached to the ceiling

Chris Wildish, who was on London subway train where a fire occurred that is being treated as terrorism, said he saw "a massive flash of flames" that reached up to the ceiling of the train and then the air was filled with the smell of chemicals. Wildish told Sky News that many of the passengers were schoolchildren, who were knocked around by people trying to get away from the fire. Wildish said he saw several burned passengers and later, during evacuation of the station, caught sight of a bucket still in flames.

Sep 15, 2017 3:28 pm (IST)

British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee in response to a subway fire that police have called a terrorist incident.

Police say several people have been injured in the rush-hour incident on a Tube train at Parsons Green station in west London.

Britain's official threat level from terrorism stands at "severe," the second-highest rung on a five-point scale, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Sep 15, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)

Here is a statement by London Mayor Sadiq Khan on the “terrorist” incident on the London underground train. 

Sep 15, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)

Several people were injured at a London underground station after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train which police are treating as a terrorism incident. 

Sep 15, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)

Theresa May 'receiving regular updates' on London tube station incident: PM's office

British Prime Minister Theresa May is being regularly briefed after armed police rushed to an incident at a London underground station, with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a packed rush-hour commuter train. “The prime minister is receiving regular updates,” a spokesman from May’s office said when asked if May was aware of the incident. 

Sep 15, 2017 3:05 pm (IST)

Parsons Green incident declared a 'terrorist' attack

Sep 15, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)

British police are treating an incident on a London Underground train as an act of terrorism, saying "a number of people" had been injured. "Terrorist incident declared at Parsons Green Underground Station," police said in a statement.

Sep 15, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)

London train incident being treated as 'terrorism', say police. 

According to reports, counter-terror police are said to be monitoring the situation in Parsons Green, especially in light of the events earlier this year in Britain. However, the incident currently remains under the command of British Transport Police. Armed ‘Hercules’ police are on scene as well as bomb disposal experts. 

Sep 15, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)

British Foreign Secretary and former London mayor Boris Johnson appealed for calm. "I'm afraid my information is limited and it really is important not to speculate at the moment," he told Sky News. “Obviously, everybody should keep calm and go about their lives in a normal way, as normal as they possibly can. As far as I understand it, the British Transport Police and TfL are on it and they will be updating their websites as and when we have more information.”

Sep 15, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)

An unverified picture circulating on social media showed a white bucket in a supermarket freezer bag with what appeared to be wires coming out of the top on the floor of one train carriage. The wires appear to be grey or white with red tips. Police have not confirmed yet whether the incident is being treated as terror-related.

Sep 15, 2017 2:32 pm (IST)

London firefighters are leading passengers off a train along subway tracks close to station where "incident" occurred.

Sep 15, 2017 2:24 pm (IST)

Natasha Wills, assistant director of operations at London Ambulance Service said in a statement: "Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries". She said the ambulance service had sent "multiple resources" to the station, including a hazardous area response team. London Fire Brigade said they were also at the scene and were called at 8:21 am

Sep 15, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)

Flames engulfed one carriage and raced along a train on a west London route to Parsons Green, forcing passengers to trample others as they rushed for an exit, an eyewitness told Reuters. "I just heard a kind of whoosh. I looked up and saw the whole carriage engulfed in flames making its way towards me," he said, adding that the train was packed with people.

Sep 15, 2017 2:08 pm (IST)

A commuter says there was panic after a woman on the platform saw what appeared to be an explosion. Richard Aylmer-Hall said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled. "There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said. "Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews." He said he did not believe anyone was hurt by the actual device.

Sep 15, 2017 1:57 pm (IST)
Sep 15, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

A picture posted on social media appeared to show a bag that "exploded".

Sep 15, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)


Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled.

Sep 15, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)

"We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance," London police said on Twitter.

Sep 15, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)
Sep 15, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)

UK police investigate reports of blast on London underground train

Heavily armed police rushed to an incident at a London underground station on Friday with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a train. A Reuters witness could see six ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter at Parsons Green station in West London where the Metro newspaper reported that passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent stampede. Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled. A Reuters witness saw a woman being carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket.

Sep 15, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)


"Still unclear but very scary - extremely heavy armed police presence now #ParsonsGreen," tweets eyewitness after the London Tube explosion

Sep 15, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

An eyewitness shares a picture on twitter to after the explosion took place.

Sep 15, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

The Transport for London has said that the Tube service has been partially suspended between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.

Sep 15, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

A blast on a London underground train left some passengers with facial burns, London's Metro newspaper reported on its website. Police said they were aware of an incident at Parsons Green station in West London and that officers are in attendance. London Ambulance said paramedics were present. Police said they were aware of reports on social media and would release facts regarding the incident once they could be sure of their accuracy. Transport for London said on Twitter that there was no service between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.

