London Underground Train Blast Live: Device Used in Parsons Green Station‬ Explosion Didn't Fully Detonate, Says Report

The police have requested the people not to be alarmed by any rumors but to stay alert. The commissioner of the Met police department urged people to share any information that they may have about the perpetrators of this attack. This investigation is also being aided by the UK intelligence agency, MI5, the police said.
Uber, taxi aggregator, have waived all fees after an explosion at Parsons Green. Uber tweeted to inform customers that they would be refunding all journeys from the affected area
We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green. We have turned off dynamic pricing and will refund all journeys from the affected area.— Uber UK (@UberUK) September 15, 2017
Witness says flames reached to the ceiling
Chris Wildish, who was on London subway train where a fire occurred that is being treated as terrorism, said he saw "a massive flash of flames" that reached up to the ceiling of the train and then the air was filled with the smell of chemicals. Wildish told Sky News that many of the passengers were schoolchildren, who were knocked around by people trying to get away from the fire. Wildish said he saw several burned passengers and later, during evacuation of the station, caught sight of a bucket still in flames.
British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee in response to a subway fire that police have called a terrorist incident.
Police say several people have been injured in the rush-hour incident on a Tube train at Parsons Green station in west London.
Britain's official threat level from terrorism stands at "severe," the second-highest rung on a five-point scale, meaning an attack is highly likely.
Here is a statement by London Mayor Sadiq Khan on the “terrorist” incident on the London underground train.
.@metpoliceuk have confirmed that the explosion on a train at Parsons Green Station is being treated as terrorism. https://t.co/dKZCcjEZjT pic.twitter.com/fFzOf6wNXu— Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) September 15, 2017
Theresa May 'receiving regular updates' on London tube station incident: PM's office
British Prime Minister Theresa May is being regularly briefed after armed police rushed to an incident at a London underground station, with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a packed rush-hour commuter train. “The prime minister is receiving regular updates,” a spokesman from May’s office said when asked if May was aware of the incident.
PM: My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident.— UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) September 15, 2017
Parsons Green incident declared a 'terrorist' attack
The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are investigating after the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station is declared a terrorist incident— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017
London train incident being treated as 'terrorism', say police.
According to reports, counter-terror police are said to be monitoring the situation in Parsons Green, especially in light of the events earlier this year in Britain. However, the incident currently remains under the command of British Transport Police. Armed ‘Hercules’ police are on scene as well as bomb disposal experts.
British Foreign Secretary and former London mayor Boris Johnson appealed for calm. "I'm afraid my information is limited and it really is important not to speculate at the moment," he told Sky News. “Obviously, everybody should keep calm and go about their lives in a normal way, as normal as they possibly can. As far as I understand it, the British Transport Police and TfL are on it and they will be updating their websites as and when we have more information.”
An unverified picture circulating on social media showed a white bucket in a supermarket freezer bag with what appeared to be wires coming out of the top on the floor of one train carriage. The wires appear to be grey or white with red tips. Police have not confirmed yet whether the incident is being treated as terror-related.
Natasha Wills, assistant director of operations at London Ambulance Service said in a statement: "Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries". She said the ambulance service had sent "multiple resources" to the station, including a hazardous area response team. London Fire Brigade said they were also at the scene and were called at 8:21 am
Flames engulfed one carriage and raced along a train on a west London route to Parsons Green, forcing passengers to trample others as they rushed for an exit, an eyewitness told Reuters. "I just heard a kind of whoosh. I looked up and saw the whole carriage engulfed in flames making its way towards me," he said, adding that the train was packed with people.
A commuter says there was panic after a woman on the platform saw what appeared to be an explosion. Richard Aylmer-Hall said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled. "There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said. "Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews." He said he did not believe anyone was hurt by the actual device.
Police were called at approx. 8:20am to #ParsonsGreen following reports of an incident on a tube train— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017
A picture posted on social media appeared to show a bag that "exploded".
Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ— Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017
Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled.
Explosion on Tube train at Parsons Green District Line #London #ParsonsGreen #DistrictLine #LondonLive pic.twitter.com/PeT8KQBT3o— Faizz (@fzc77) September 15, 2017
"We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance," London police said on Twitter.
We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance. More info ASAP— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017
We have a number of resources on scene at #ParsonsGreen including @LAS_HART. More information will follow https://t.co/TciNtAa8dO pic.twitter.com/ZUWpHz7CTn— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) September 15, 2017
UK police investigate reports of blast on London underground train
Heavily armed police rushed to an incident at a London underground station on Friday with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a train. A Reuters witness could see six ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter at Parsons Green station in West London where the Metro newspaper reported that passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent stampede. Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled. A Reuters witness saw a woman being carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket.
"Still unclear but very scary - extremely heavy armed police presence now #ParsonsGreen," tweets eyewitness after the London Tube explosion
Still unclear but very scary - extremely heavy armed police presence now #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/WkodyNsfk0— Alex Littlefield (@A_Littlefield) September 15, 2017
An eyewitness shares a picture on twitter to after the explosion took place.
I'm safe - just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station - huge stamped, lots injured. Not sure why - fire/explosion mentioned. pic.twitter.com/zRvRPWOuzA— Emma (@EmmaStevie1) September 15, 2017
The Transport for London has said that the Tube service has been partially suspended between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.
September 15, 2017
A blast on a London underground train left some passengers with facial burns, London's Metro newspaper reported on its website. Police said they were aware of an incident at Parsons Green station in West London and that officers are in attendance. London Ambulance said paramedics were present. Police said they were aware of reports on social media and would release facts regarding the incident once they could be sure of their accuracy. Transport for London said on Twitter that there was no service between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.
