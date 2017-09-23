Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Southeast of Mexico
Slight quake tremors were felt, and seismic alarms sounded on Saturday in Mexico City, which earlier this week was hit by the country's most deadly earthquake in decades.
Representative Image.
Mexico: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southeast of the town of Matías Romero in Oaxaca, Mexico, on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
That 7.1 magnitude earthquake destroyed more than 50 buildings in the sprawling Mexican capital on Tuesday, leaving thousands homeless and close to 300 people dead nationwide
