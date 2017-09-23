GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Southeast of Mexico

Slight quake tremors were felt, and seismic alarms sounded on Saturday in Mexico City, which earlier this week was hit by the country's most deadly earthquake in decades.

Reuters

Updated:September 23, 2017, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Southeast of Mexico
Representative Image.
Mexico: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southeast of the town of Matías Romero in Oaxaca, Mexico, on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Slight quake tremors were felt, and seismic alarms sounded on Saturday in Mexico City, which earlier this week was hit by the country's most deadly earthquake in decades.

That 7.1 magnitude earthquake destroyed more than 50 buildings in the sprawling Mexican capital on Tuesday, leaving thousands homeless and close to 300 people dead nationwide
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES