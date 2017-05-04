Mahinda Rajapaksa Alleges His Security Withdrawn by Lanka Govt

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday accused the Maithripala Sirisena government of withdrawing his security cover, prompting the joint opposition to raise the issue in the Parliament.

Rajapaksa claimed that some 42 police personnel tasked to ensure his security were removed on Wednesday night.

Opposition MP Dullas Alahapperuma said in the Parliament that Rajapaksa's security must be ensured as there is a threat to his life.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has sought a clarification from the government on the issue.

Rajapaksa on Thursday alleged that the government has withdrawn his personal security after the joint opposition successfully organised a public rally on May 1, local media reports said.

Sri Lanka's former strongman Rajapaksa, whose nearly a decade-long rule was ended by President Maithripala Sirisena in 2015, is entitled to getting personal security as the nearly three-decade-long civil war was ended during his regime with the defeat of the LTTE.

According to the UN figures, up to 40,000 civilians were killed by the security forces in the conflict.