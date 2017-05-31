GET APP News18 APP
Malaysia Airlines Flight Returns to Melbourne Due to 'Disruptive Passenger'

Reuters

Updated: May 31, 2017, 10:12 PM IST
File photo of a Malaysia Airlines plane. (Photo: Reuters)

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia Airlines said its Flight MH128 from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur returned to Melbourne shortly after take off late on Wednesday due to a disruptive passenger.

The aircraft landed safely at Melbourne airport and was sent to a remote bay where the passenger was apprehended by airport security, the airline said.

MH128 returned to Melbourne "after the operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit", the airline said in a statement.

The flight departed Melbourne Airport at 2311 local time and returned at 2341, Malaysia Airlines said.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 10:09 PM IST
