Malaysia Charges Two Women For Airport Murder of Kim Jong-Nam
The cover of a Chinese magazine features a portrait of Kim Jong Nam, the late half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Nam. (Image: Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia on Wednesday charged two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - with murder over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader.
Siti Aishah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, were presented in court by the Malaysian police where charges were read out to them. They could face the death penalty if convicted.
Kim Jong Nam, who had criticised the regime of his family and his half-brother Kim Jong Un, was killed in Kuala Lumpur's main airport on Feb. 13 after two women allegedly smeared VX nerve agent, a chemical described by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction, across his face.
First Published: March 1, 2017, 8:27 AM IST
