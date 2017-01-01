Man Kills 11 at New Year's Party in Brazil

Sao Paulo (Brazil): A man in Brazil has killed his former wife, son and nine others celebrating the arrival of the New Year, before shooting self, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The unidentified man was carrying several firearms when he stormed the family house in Campinas, around 100 km from Sao Paulo, BBC reported quoting police.

Another three persons were wounded. The murder occurred just before midnight, police said. Neighbours had heard blasts but thought they were fireworks.

They were alerted after one of those injured escaped to a neighbour's house to plead for help.

"When we opened the gate to go into the street to see the fireworks, the celebrations, a wounded person came into our yard. He entered, asking for help," the neighbour, Christiano Machado, said.

The 40-year-old gunman, who refused to accept the divorce proceedings with his wife, shot himself in the head after the shooting spree, Efe news reported.

Nine women, the gunman and the boy were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died while being treated at the hospital.