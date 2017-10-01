Man Kills 2 People at French Train Station Before Being Shot Dead: Police Source

: Marseille, France: A French soldier shot dead a man after he stabbed and killed two passers-by at Marseille's main train station on Sunday, the French interior ministry said, in what police sources called a "likely terrorist act".Police sources said the suspect had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) as he carried out his attack. No further details were immediately available.Police had cordoned off the area and an operation was underway. French interior minister Gerard Collomb said on Twitter he was heading to Marseilles.Passengers cross the street by a police car blocking the access to Marseille 's main train station Sunday in Marseille, southern France. (France has been in a state of emergency following a spate of attacks by Islamist militants over the last two years, including attacks in Paris in November 2015 which killed 130 people.A gunman drove a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the city of Nice last year, killing 86 people and injuring scores more.