GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Man Kills 2 People at French Train Station Before Being Shot Dead: Police Source

French police have warned people to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of a knife attack.

Reuters

Updated:October 1, 2017, 7:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Kills 2 People at French Train Station Before Being Shot Dead: Police Source
A passenger waits Marseille 's main train station as French police officers patrol, on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Marseille, southern France. French police warn people to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of knife attack. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Paris: Marseille, France: A French soldier shot dead a man after he stabbed and killed two passers-by at Marseille's main train station on Sunday, the French interior ministry said, in what police sources called a "likely terrorist act".

Police sources said the suspect had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) as he carried out his attack. No further details were immediately available.

Police had cordoned off the area and an operation was underway. French interior minister Gerard Collomb said on Twitter he was heading to Marseilles.

APTOPIX France Knife Attack
Passengers cross the street by a police car blocking the access to Marseille 's main train station Sunday in Marseille, southern France. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

France has been in a state of emergency following a spate of attacks by Islamist militants over the last two years, including attacks in Paris in November 2015 which killed 130 people.

A gunman drove a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the city of Nice last year, killing 86 people and injuring scores more.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES