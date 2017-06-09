Manchester Airport Terminal Evacuated Over 'Unattended Bag'

New Delhi: Terminal 2 of the Manchester Airport has been evacuated after security officers and passengers spotted an unattended bag on Friday.

A 'controlled evacuation' is currently taking place at the terminal after the suspicious package was found, according to media reports.

A Manchester airport spokesman said, "The evacuation process is a standard operating procedure. As always, the safety of all of our passengers is of paramount importance and we will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible."

More details awaited

