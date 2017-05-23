Manchester Arena Attack: 'It was Sheer Panic, Lucky to Have Gotten Away'

Manchester: At least 19 people were killed in a blast at a concert in the English city of Manchester on Tuesday where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing and two US officials said a suicide bomber was suspected in the explosion.

British police said the incident, in which at least 50 people were injured, was being treated as a terrorist incident. Police carried out a controlled explosion on a suspect device several hours after the blast.

"The corridor was full, it smelled of burning, there was quite a lot of smoke as we were leaving."

Gary Walker from Leeds told BBC Radio 5 Live that he was hit by shrapnel in his foot and his wife sustained a stomach wound as they waited for their daughters to come out of the concert.

"We heard the last song go and then suddenly there was a massive flash and then a bang and smoke," he said.

Isabel Hodgins, an actress who had been attending the concert, told Sky News, "Everybody was panicking, there was pushing up the stairs.”

"It's just shocking and we just feel very shaken up. We're just lucky to have gotten away safely," she said.

Majid Khan, 22, who was attending the concert with his sister, said, "A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena".

Calvin Welsford, 18, from Bristol told the BBC: "It almost sounded like a gunshot".

"I looked around and people were just spilling down, heading out of the building".

"I was actually having an asthma attack. It was sheer panic," he said.

Manchester residents opened up their homes to people who could not get home after the incident, sending messages with the hashtag #RoomforManchester.

Robert Tempkin, 22, from Middlesbrough, told the BBC, "Everyone was screaming and running, there were coats and people's phones on the floor. People just dropped everything.”

"Some people were screaming they'd seen blood but other people were saying it was balloons busting or a speaker had been popped.”

"There were lots of ambulances. I saw somebody being treated. I couldn't tell what had happened to him."

The Manchester ambulance service warned people only to call "for life threatening emergencies" as it had "a large number of resources at the incident".

Suzy Mitchell, whose flat is opposite the venue, said she heard "a huge bang" and came out of her flat to see "everyone was running away in big crowds".