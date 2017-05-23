Manchester Arena Attack Live: Police Say Lone Attacker Died at Venue

Event Highlights
Horrified at UK attack: Macron
Death toll rises to 22
SRK tweets
President tweets
Barbaric Attack: UK Home Secy
Amit Shah tweeted
What we Know so Far
IS celebrate UK attack online
Elections Campaign cancelled
Twitter reaction
Priyanka Chopra tweets
What we know
Other attacks in UK
Who is behind it?
Ariana Grande felt at a loss for words
NY Governor's reaction
Taxis offering free rides
Emergency Number
PM Modi tweets
Eyewitness Accounts
May condemns the attack
Blast treated as terrorism: Police
Blast at Manchester Arena
The British police said 22 people, including some children, were killed in a suicide attack carried out by one man at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Tuesday.
"We believe, last night was conducted by one man," Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.
"The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network. The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) which he detonated causing this atrocity," he added.
French President to hold call with UK Prime Minister after Manchester attack
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a telephone call with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the wake of the Manchester attack, Macron's office said in a statement on Tuesday. "The President of the Republic will pursue with the government, and with British forces, the fight against terrorism," said the statement.
Children among 22 dead in Manchester terror attack: police
The British police said 22 people, including some children, were killed in a suicide attack carried out by one man after a Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday.
"We believe, the attack last night was conducted by one man," Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.
"The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network. The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity."
Extremely sad to start days when innocent lives are lost. Prayers for the deceased & strength to the families of the Manchester victims.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 23, 2017
Islamic State supporters celebrated on social media on Tuesday after a blast at a concert venue in the north of England killed at least 19 people, although the militant Islamist group has not formally claimed responsibility. An ISIS follower posted a two tweets where he predicted the attack four hours before it the explosion took place.
Shocked to hear of Manchester blast; condolences to families of deceased & prayers for injured tweets President Pranab Mukherjee
Shocked to hear of Manchester blast ;condolences to families of deceased & prayers for injured #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) May 23, 2017
The explosion, that killed at least 19 people, took place outside the venue in a public space, Manchester Arena says https://t.co/KMDea5BuMf pic.twitter.com/k8bczJmjuo— CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2017
No indication of threat to US music venues after Manchester blast: US
The US Department of Homeland Security said it was closely monitoring the situation in Manchester, England after an explosion killed at least 19 people and injured 50 at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande. The department said in a statement it had "no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving music venues in the United States." "However, the public may experience increased security in and around public places and events as officials take additional precautions," the statement said.
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has released a statement condemning the Manchester blast as a "barbaric attack."
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has released a statement condemning the Manchester blast as a "barbaric attack" https://t.co/pQt16haU7G pic.twitter.com/PI0LAh7aJr— CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2017
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
"The sound rattled my chest." Witness recalls the moment he heard the explosion at the Manchester Arena https://t.co/NA2j5tVFxU pic.twitter.com/JSuSIB9u8E— CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2017
Amit Shah reacted to the Manchester arena attack that killed 19 and injured at least 50 people.
The loss of lives in Manchester attack is disturbing. We strongly condemn it. We must come together to make the world a more peaceful place.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 23, 2017
Islamic State supporters celebrate Manchester attack online, no official claim
Islamic State supporters celebrated on social media on Tuesday after a blast at a concert venue in the north of England killed at least 19 people, although the militant Islamist group has not formally claimed responsibility. British police have said they are treating the blast at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande as a "terrorist incident". More than 50 people were wounded. Twitter accounts affiliated with Islamic State have used hashtags referring to the blast to post celebratory messages, with some users encouraging similar attacks elsewhere.
Photos show the scene after a reported blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK https://t.co/l1jHMuMilz pic.twitter.com/YPAVdIpq1T— CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2017
Campaigning suspended in UK national election post-attack
Campaigning has been suspended in Britain's national election after a deadly explosion at Manchester Arena. Prime Minister Theresa May cancelled campaign events Tuesday after the blast, which killed at least 19 people and injured more than 50. She is due to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee, COBRA, later. Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron cancelled a campaign tour to Gibraltar after the explosion, which police say they are treating as a terrorist attack. Britons are due to go to the polls on June 8.
My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world..— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 23, 2017
#ManchesterBlast -- What we know so far.— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 23, 2017
Other attacks in the UK
The incident in Manchester is the second terror attack to hit England in less than two months. On March 22, five people were killed and more than 50 injured when a man drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London, before crashing into the fence surrounding parliament. The attacker, 52-year-old Muslim convert Khalid Masood, was then shot dead by police at the scene after knifing a police officer to death.
Investigators described the lone-wolf attack as "Islamist-related terrorism" but have not charged anyone in connection with the incident. The deadliest bomb attack on British soil took place in July 2005 when four British suicide bombers inspired by Al-Qaeda attack London's transport system, killing 52 and wounding 700.
Who is behind it?
Police said the incident was "currently being treated as a terrorist incident," but no one has so far claimed the attack. British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned it as "an appalling terrorist attack". Greater Manchester Police's chief constable Ian Hopkins said local police in the city were working with national counter-terrorism and intelligence officials on the investigation.
US pop star Ariana Grande said she felt at a loss for words after a suspected terror attack at her concert in the British city of Manchester. "Broken," she wrote in her first reaction on Twitter. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," she wrote. Representatives for Grande have said that the 23-year-old pop star was physically "okay" following the blast, which British authorities say was being treated as a terrorist attack.
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
Manchester taxis offering free rides
A number of Manchester taxi services say they are offering free rides to people trapped by the incident. The taxi companies posted messages about the free rides on Twitter after an explosion at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night. The blast killed 19 people and injured dozens more. The service could also be used by people trying to get to local hospitals to look for loved ones. In addition some city residents opened their homes to provide overnight lodging for people who were stranded by the shutdown in some train services because of the incident.
Officers from the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and emergency services are working at the scene and are supporting those affected. We are coordinating the response from GMP headquarters. An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area. It is 0161 856 9400. We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. We are working closely with the national counter-terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi express his condolence
Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2017
Theresa May condemns 'appalling terrorist attack' in Manchester
British Prime Minister Theresa May says the government is working to learn the full details of the blast that killed 19 people at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night. May says the government is trying to establish "the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack." She said her thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected. The government is expected to call an emergency cabinet meeting to deal with the incident.
Greater Manchester chief constable Ian Hopkins:
At around 10.33pm we received reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena in the city centre. It was at the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert. Currently, we have 19 people confirmed to have died and around 50 people injured. The injured are being treated at six hospitals across Greater Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected and we are doing all we can to support them.
A video was tweeted from the Manchester Arena after the blast took place
EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE— ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017
Concert blast being treated as terrorism: Police
Greater Manchester Police say they are working with national police and intelligence agencies in what is being treated as a terrorist incident. Police said they are still gathering information about the incident and are setting up a telephone hot line to help people locate loved ones. Police said there are 19 confirmed deaths. Authorities are also asking the public to stay away from the area around Manchester Arena where an explosion disrupted a crowded pop concert by American artist Ariana Grande.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester late on Monday, killed at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack. Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead and roughly 50 were injured by the explosion at Manchester Arena. Emergency vehicles were helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.
