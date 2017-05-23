Manchester Arena Attack Live: Police Say Lone Attacker Died at Venue

The British police said 22 people, including some children, were killed in a suicide attack carried out by one man at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Tuesday.

"We believe, last night was conducted by one man," Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

"The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network. The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) which he detonated causing this atrocity," he added.

Stay tuned for Live updates.