Manchester Arena Attack Live: Theresa May Condemns 'Appalling Terrorist Attack'

Nineteen people have been killed in a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in the Manchester Arena, police said on Tuesday. A fleet of ambulances was seen rushing to the venue and bomb disposal teams were dispatched soon after, as city residents opened up their doors to stranded concert-goers after train services were shut down.
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling terrorist attack".
A video was tweeted from the Manchester Arena after the blast took place
EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE— ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017
Concert blast being treated as terrorism: Police
Greater Manchester Police say they are working with national police and intelligence agencies in what is being treated as a terrorist incident. Police said they are still gathering information about the incident and are setting up a telephone hot line to help people locate loved ones. Police said there are 19 confirmed deaths. Authorities are also asking the public to stay away from the area around Manchester Arena where an explosion disrupted a crowded pop concert by American artist Ariana Grande.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester late on Monday, killed at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack. Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead and roughly 50 were injured by the explosion at Manchester Arena. Emergency vehicles were helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.
