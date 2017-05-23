LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Manchester Arena Attack Live: Theresa May Condemns 'Appalling Terrorist Attack'

News18.com | May 23, 2017, 8:00 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Nineteen people have been killed in a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in the Manchester Arena, police said on Tuesday. A fleet of ambulances was seen rushing to the venue and bomb disposal teams were dispatched soon after, as city residents opened up their doors to stranded concert-goers after train services were shut down.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling terrorist attack".

Stay tuned for Live updates.

May 23, 2017 8:08 am (IST)

A video was tweeted from the Manchester Arena after the blast took place

 



May 23, 2017 8:03 am (IST)

 

Concert blast being treated as terrorism: Police

Greater Manchester Police say they are working with national police and intelligence agencies in what is being treated as a terrorist incident. Police said they are still gathering information about the incident and are setting up a telephone hot line to help people locate loved ones. Police said there are 19 confirmed deaths.  Authorities are also asking the public to stay away from the area around Manchester Arena where an explosion disrupted a crowded pop concert by American artist Ariana Grande.


May 23, 2017 8:02 am (IST)

At least nineteen people were killed and 50 were injured in a blast at a concert in the English city of Manchester on Tuesday where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing and two US officials said a suicide bomber was suspected in the explosion


May 23, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester late on Monday, killed at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack. Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead and roughly 50 were injured by the explosion at Manchester Arena. Emergency vehicles were helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.


LOAD MORE
  • 21 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs RPS
    129/8
    20.0 overs
    		 128/6
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    NZ vs IRE
    344/6
    50.0 overs
    		 154/10
    39.3 overs
    New Zealand beat Ireland by 190 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    IRE vs BAN
    181/10
    46.3 overs
    		 182/2
    27.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat Ireland by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs MI
    107/10
    18.5 overs
    		 111/4
    14.3 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    BAN vs NZ
    257/9
    50.0 overs
    		 258/6
    47.3 overs
    New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.