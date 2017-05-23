Manchester Arena Attack Live: Theresa May Condemns 'Appalling Terrorist Attack'

May 23, 2017 8:03 am (IST)

Concert blast being treated as terrorism: Police

Greater Manchester Police say they are working with national police and intelligence agencies in what is being treated as a terrorist incident. Police said they are still gathering information about the incident and are setting up a telephone hot line to help people locate loved ones. Police said there are 19 confirmed deaths. Authorities are also asking the public to stay away from the area around Manchester Arena where an explosion disrupted a crowded pop concert by American artist Ariana Grande.