X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Singer Ariana Grande Safe After Blast at Her Concert, Tweets She is 'Broken'

News18.com

Updated: May 23, 2017, 9:00 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Singer Ariana Grande Safe After Blast at Her Concert, Tweets She is 'Broken'
File photo of Ariana Grande. (Photo credit: AP)

Representatives of pop star Ariana Grande have said that the singer is safe after the blast at her concert in Manchester, England that took the lives of 19 people.

"Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened," Joseph Carozza, Grande's publicist with Republic Records, told the LA Times.

The singer tweeted:

Nineteen people have been confirmed dead and more than 50 injured, according to the Greater Manchester Police. Police say they are treating this as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 8:28 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.