Singer Ariana Grande Safe After Blast at Her Concert, Tweets She is 'Broken'
File photo of Ariana Grande. (Photo credit: AP)
Representatives of pop star Ariana Grande have said that the singer is safe after the blast at her concert in Manchester, England that took the lives of 19 people.
"Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened," Joseph Carozza, Grande's publicist with Republic Records, told the LA Times.
The singer tweeted:
broken.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
Nineteen people have been confirmed dead and more than 50 injured, according to the Greater Manchester Police. Police say they are treating this as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.
First Published: May 23, 2017, 8:28 AM IST
