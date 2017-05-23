Manchester Arena Attack: Videos of Panic Among Crowd Emerge

Manchester: An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.

Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead and roughly 50 were injured by the explosion at Manchester Arena. There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour.

ALSO READ | 19 Killed, 50 Injured in Blast at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester Arena

Police said the explosion is being judged a terrorist attack unless new information proves otherwise.

ALSO READ | Manchester Arena Attack: 'It was Sheer Panic, Lucky to Have Gotten Away'

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government is working to establish “the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack”.

Here are a few videos of the panic after the blast from one of the attendees at the concert:

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭

pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Panicking at Victoria Station after @ArianaGrande concert. Hope everyone is all safe and well. pic.twitter.com/6Q5WNXFkFO — Zach Bruce (@Zach_bruce) May 22, 2017