X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Manchester Arena Attack: Videos of Panic Among Crowd Emerge

News18.com

Updated: May 23, 2017, 9:33 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Manchester Arena Attack: Videos of Panic Among Crowd Emerge
A photo tweeted by a concert attendee before the event started. (Photo credit: Twitter/ @hannawwh)

Manchester: An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.

Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead and roughly 50 were injured by the explosion at Manchester Arena. There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour.

ALSO READ | 19 Killed, 50 Injured in Blast at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester Arena

Police said the explosion is being judged a terrorist attack unless new information proves otherwise.

ALSO READ | Manchester Arena Attack: 'It was Sheer Panic, Lucky to Have Gotten Away'

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government is working to establish “the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack”.

Here are a few videos of the panic after the blast from one of the attendees at the concert:

First Published: May 23, 2017, 8:11 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.