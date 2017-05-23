DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Manchester Arena Attack: Videos of Panic Among Crowd Emerge
A photo tweeted by a concert attendee before the event started. (Photo credit: Twitter/ @hannawwh)
Manchester: An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.
Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead and roughly 50 were injured by the explosion at Manchester Arena. There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour.
Police said the explosion is being judged a terrorist attack unless new information proves otherwise.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government is working to establish “the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack”.
Here are a few videos of the panic after the blast from one of the attendees at the concert:
EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭
pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE
— ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017
Panicking at Victoria Station after @ArianaGrande concert. Hope everyone is all safe and well. pic.twitter.com/6Q5WNXFkFO
— Zach Bruce (@Zach_bruce) May 22, 2017
Everybody at Manchester arena rushing to get out after a explosion!! I've never been so petrified in my life :( pic.twitter.com/emv42XLb10
— jordan (@jordankenney69) May 22, 2017
#Manchester pic.twitter.com/LzMioNLp0J
— Ellie Cheetham🌙 (@elliefreyax) May 23, 2017
