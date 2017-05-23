Manchester Arena Blast: Here is how Twitter Reacted

Manchester: At least 19 people were killed when a suspected explosion ripped through a crowd of concert-goers in the northern English city of Manchester.

Police say dozens more were wounded in the attack on a gig by Ariana Grande, a US pop star popular with teenagers and children.

Reaction online was swift, and came from the worlds of music and politics.

Here are some selected tweets:

Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn), leader of the main opposition Labour Party tweeted: "Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."

Andy Burnham, the newly elected Mayor of Manchester (@MayorofGM) tweeted: "My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city"

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) said: "London stands with Manchester - our thoughts are with all those killed and injured tonight and our brave emergency services."

US rapper Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ), who collaborated on the hit "Bang Bang" with Ariana Grande tweeted: "My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this"

US pop princess Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13), a friend of Grande, tweeted: "My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love."

Katy Perry (@katyperry), also a friend of Grande, tweeted: "Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world."

Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage), who led the anti-immigration UK Independence Party through Britain's divisive vote to leave the European Union tweeted: "Horrified at the bombing in Manchester. No doubt we will find out who the perpetrator is soon. My thoughts are with those affected."