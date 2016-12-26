Mass Graves with Mutilated Bodies Found in Aleppo: Russia

Moscow: Russia on Monday said mass graves with dozens of mutilated bodies, some shot in the head, had been found in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Aleppo was announced to be liberated last week by the Syrian army, Efe news reported.

Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said some bodies in the mass graves bore signs of savage torture.

Konashenkov said it was just the beginning of the discoveries being made.